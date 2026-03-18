10 Easiest Countries to Get Dual Citizenship (In Case You're Wondering)

" " There are some places where you can essentially buy citizenship. michelmond / Shutterstock

Many people look into the easiest countries to get dual citizenship when they want greater mobility, financial flexibility or a backup place to live. Dual citizenship means a person is a legal citizen of two countries simultaneously, often holding two passports and access to rights in both nations.

A dual citizen may vote, work, and access social services in both countries. But holding dual nationality also creates responsibilities such as paying taxes, following laws in both places, and sometimes even completing military service.

Advertisement

Countries offer citizenship through several pathways including descent, naturalization, marriage, and investment. The countries below are widely considered among the easiest countries to get dual citizenship because they offer clear ancestry rules or structured investment programs.