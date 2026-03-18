10 Easiest Countries to Get Dual Citizenship (In Case You're Wondering)

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Mar 18, 2026
There are some places where you can essentially buy citizenship. michelmond / Shutterstock

Many people look into the easiest countries to get dual citizenship when they want greater mobility, financial flexibility or a backup place to live. Dual citizenship means a person is a legal citizen of two countries simultaneously, often holding two passports and access to rights in both nations.

A dual citizen may vote, work, and access social services in both countries. But holding dual nationality also creates responsibilities such as paying taxes, following laws in both places, and sometimes even completing military service.

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Countries offer citizenship through several pathways including descent, naturalization, marriage, and investment. The countries below are widely considered among the easiest countries to get dual citizenship because they offer clear ancestry rules or structured investment programs.

Contents
  1. Vanuatu
  2. Turkey
  3. St. Kitts and Nevis
  4. Dominica
  5. Grenada
  6. Antigua and Barbuda
  7. Ireland
  8. Italy
  9. Paraguay
  10. Israel
  11. A Note About Dual Citizenship

1. Vanuatu

Vanuatu offers one of the fastest citizenship by investment programs in the world. Applicants can gain citizenship in roughly two to four months through a financial contribution to a government fund designed to support the country's economy.

The program usually requires payment of government-mandated application and citizenship (certificate) fees. Like most investment citizenship programs, applicants must show a clean criminal record and prove that their funds were obtained legally.

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Vanuatu's passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to many countries, which makes it attractive for people seeking a quick second passport.

2. Turkey

Turkey provides one of the fastest routes to citizenship through investment. Qualified applicants can obtain citizenship in several months, though processing times vary.

Foreign nationals typically qualify by purchasing real estate or making other approved investments in the country's economy. Once approved, the applicant and eligible family members can acquire citizenship and hold dual citizenship if their home country permits it.

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Turkey's location between Europe and Asia and its growing economy make it a common choice for people seeking investment citizenship.

3. St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis operates one of the oldest citizenship-by-investment programs in the world. The program can grant citizenship within about six months.

Applicants usually qualify by contributing through the Sustainable Island State Contribution or by investing in approved real estate projects. These contributions help fund infrastructure projects and economic development across the island nation.

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Successful applicants gain a second passport that allows visa-free travel to a large number of countries.

4. Dominica

Dominica is widely known for a relatively affordable citizenship by investment program. Applicants can obtain citizenship either by making a government contribution of about $200,000 or by purchasing approved real estate of similar value.

Dominica's program grants citizenship and a passport that allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to roughly 145 countries. Because the program has straightforward rules and moderate investment requirements, many investors view it as one of the easier Caribbean citizenship options.

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5. Grenada

Grenada offers citizenship through a structured investment program with two common options. Applicants may contribute roughly $235,000 to the National Transformation Fund or invest about $270,000 in approved real estate.

These investments support public development projects and tourism infrastructure. Once approved, investors and their family members can hold dual citizenship and enjoy a Caribbean passport with strong travel access.

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6. Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda offers multiple investment options that lead to citizenship. One of the most common is a non-refundable contribution of about $230,000 to a national development fund.

Applicants can also choose real estate investments or approved public benefit projects that support economic development. These investment programs help strengthen the country's economy while granting investors a second citizenship.

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7. Ireland

Ireland is one of the easiest countries to obtain citizenship through ancestry. People with Irish family ties may qualify for Irish citizenship if one of their grandparents was born on the island of Ireland, or if one of their parents was an Irish citizen at the time of their birth.

Once approved, applicants become citizens of both Ireland and the European Union. That status allows them to live, work and study across EU countries.

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This path is popular among Americans whose grandparents emigrated from Ireland.

8. Italy

Italy offers one of the most generous citizenship by descent policies in Europe. Many people may be able to claim Italian citizenship by descent if they meet current legal requirements and can prove an unbroken line of ancestry from an Italian ancestor.

In many cases, citizenship may be traced through parents or grandparents depending on the circumstances. Because Italy permits dual citizenship, successful applicants may be able to hold their original citizenship while becoming Italian citizens, subject to the laws of their other country.

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9. Paraguay

Paraguay provides one of the more affordable pathways to citizenship in South America. Applicants can first obtain permanent residency by making a minimum investment of about $70,000 in the country's economy.

Or, after maintaining residency for several years, permanent residents can apply for citizenship through naturalization. While naturalization is slower than investment citizenship programs, Paraguay's relatively simple requirements make it attractive for many foreign nationals.

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10. Israel

Israel offers a unique pathway to citizenship under the Law of Return. Jewish individuals and those who convert to Judaism can qualify for citizenship if they meet the program's eligibility rules.

Under this law, citizenship may be granted by return once an applicant’s eligibility under the Law of Return is verified. This policy allows eligible people to quickly obtain Israeli citizenship and establish residency in the country.

A Note About Dual Citizenship

Dual citizenship is widely allowed around the world, though some countries restrict it. China, India and Japan do not permit dual citizenship, while others like the Netherlands allow it only in limited situations such as marriage to a Dutch national. Germany recently updated its rules and now permits dual citizenship for naturalizing citizens.

For Americans, dual citizenship comes with specific obligations. U.S. citizens must use their U.S. passport when entering or leaving the United States and must report worldwide income for tax purposes. Tax treaties and foreign tax credits can help avoid double taxation, but dual nationals still need to follow the laws of both countries.

Despite the legal complexity, many people pursue dual nationality because it increases travel freedom, financial flexibility, and global opportunities. A second citizenship can provide access to new education systems, healthcare options, and investment opportunities in another country.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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