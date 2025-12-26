6 Easiest Countries to Get Citizenship

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Dec 26, 2025
By "easy" we mean you may be able to qualify for citizenship just by purchasing a certain amount of real estate (if you have that kind of cash sitting around). Sergey Shik / Shutterstock

For those seeking a second passport, better visa-free access, or a new start, the easiest countries to get citizenship provide several paths.

Whether through investment, descent, or residency, these nations simplify the process for foreign nationals looking to gain citizenship.

Contents
  1. Dominica
  2. Ireland
  3. Turkey
  4. Portugal
  5. Vanuatu
  6. Italy

1. Dominica

Dominica offers one of the most affordable citizenship by investment programs in the world. Through a minimum investment in the Economic Diversification Fund or a real estate purchase, foreign nationals can obtain citizenship in a matter of months.

Dominica citizenship grants visa free travel to over 140 countries, including Schengen Area countries. The program requires no residency and allows dual citizenship, making it ideal for global mobility.

2. Ireland

If you have Irish ancestry, you may be eligible for citizenship by descent.

Ireland allows individuals to claim citizenship by descent if a parent was born in Ireland, or if a grandparent was born in Ireland (in which case the applicant must register via the Foreign Births Register).

Irish citizenship provides access to an EU passport and visa-free travel across the European Union. You can maintain dual nationality, and no language exam is required.

3. Turkey

Turkey citizenship is available through a direct investment route. By purchasing real estate valued at a minimum of $400,000, you can acquire citizenship within months.

Turkey’s citizenship by investment program doesn’t require you to live in the country or renounce your original nationality.

Turkish passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a growing number of countries, and Turkey is actively negotiating new visa-waiver agreements to further expand travel access.

4. Portugal

Portugal’s Golden Visa program is one of the most popular among EU countries. It offers a pathway to citizenship after five years of legal residence, provided the applicant meets all requirements (including passing a basic Portuguese language exam).

With investment options like venture capital funds or real estate investment, Portugal offers flexible paths to EU citizenship. Dual citizens enjoy visa-free travel and access to Schengen countries.

5. Vanuatu

Vanuatu citizenship is granted through a development support program. The process is fast—citizenship can be obtained in less than two months—and requires a minimum investment in government funds.

This Pacific nation offers visa-free access to over 100 countries and does not impose a capital gains tax or tax on foreign income. It’s ideal for those looking to gain citizenship quickly with minimal requirements.

6. Italy

Italian citizenship by descent is now generally limited to those with an Italian parent or grandparent (a 2025 law ended eligibility through great-grandparents or more distant ancestors).

Applicants must provide documents proving their direct lineage to an Italian ancestor (for example, the ancestor’s Italian birth certificate, along with marriage and naturalization records tracing the family line).

Once granted, Italian citizenship offers full EU rights, visa free travel, and the ability to pass citizenship to children born abroad. There is no limit to how many citizenships you can hold, and no language exam is needed for descent-based applications.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

