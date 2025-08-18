15 'Easiest' College Majors to Avoid Constant All-nighters

" " We're not saying these majors will help you eliminate all school stress, but they sure are a lot less strenuous than the hardest college majors. Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Some college majors demand late nights, complex equations and lab reports that never end. Others? Not so much.

If you're looking for the easiest college majors, these programs tend to have higher average GPAs, offering flexibility and course loads that won't consume your every waking hour.

Keep in mind, "easy" doesn't mean "useless." Many of these degrees offer real career paths and valuable skills that employers want. Here's a look at majors that are often considered more manageable, especially when compared to notoriously difficult majors like engineering or pre-med.