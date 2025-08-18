15 'Easiest' College Majors to Avoid Constant All-nighters

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Aug 18, 2025
We're not saying these majors will help you eliminate all school stress, but they sure are a lot less strenuous than the hardest college majors. Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Some college majors demand late nights, complex equations and lab reports that never end. Others? Not so much.

If you're looking for the easiest college majors, these programs tend to have higher average GPAs, offering flexibility and course loads that won't consume your every waking hour.

Keep in mind, "easy" doesn't mean "useless." Many of these degrees offer real career paths and valuable skills that employers want. Here's a look at majors that are often considered more manageable, especially when compared to notoriously difficult majors like engineering or pre-med.

Contents
  1. Communications
  2. Criminal Justice
  3. Psychology
  4. Creative Writing
  5. Sociology
  6. English
  7. Anthropology
  8. History
  9. Music
  10. Religious Studies
  11. Health Sciences
  12. Business Administration
  13. Liberal Arts
  14. Construction Management
  15. Education

1. Communications

Communications majors study how people share information, whether it's through public speaking, mass media or digital platforms. The degree emphasizes soft skills like public speaking and writing over technical knowledge. Because of this, many find the coursework less stressful than STEM majors.

Career paths include roles in public relations, social media management, and event planning. Many communications majors pursue careers as public relations specialists, where strong communication skills are more important than advanced technical expertise. Learn how public relations works.

2. Criminal Justice

Criminal justice majors explore the legal system, human behavior, and crime prevention.

Unlike a law program (which emphasizes analyzing cases and drafting legal documents), an undergraduate criminal justice program focuses on broader theoretical understanding of crime and the justice system rather than intensive legal writing or case-law analysis.

Criminal justice coursework often involves lectures, group projects, and practical case studies rather than lengthy legal research papers.

Graduates can become police officers, work in corrections, or join the growing field of cybersecurity. Some continue on to graduate degree programs, but many find solid job prospects with just a college degree.

3. Psychology

Psychology majors learn about mental processes and human behavior. Although understanding research methods and statistics is part of the deal, most programs keep the math light. Courses often focus on discussion, essays, and observations rather than intensive labs or equations.

Career options include human resources, social services, and counseling. While additional education is needed for clinical practice, a bachelor's degree can lead to jobs in the healthcare field, business, or education.

4. Creative Writing

The creative writing major invites students to express themselves through fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. This degree program centers on workshops and peer critiques, not standardized tests or technical writing.

Many graduates become authors, editors, or content creators. While the average starting salary might be lower than that of business administration or computer science majors, this field offers a platform for those with strong communication skills and original ideas.

5. Sociology

Sociology majors study social structures, institutions, and relationships. Courses cover topics like inequality, race, and class, often through readings, essays, and group discussions. Compared to majors heavy on quantitative analysis, sociology typically requires less math and fewer lab hours.

Career prospects include roles in social services, human resources, and community outreach. It also serves as a solid foundation for graduate studies in public policy or healthcare administration.

6. English

English majors dive into literature, grammar, and rhetorical analysis. Though reading-heavy, the major generally offers flexibility and fewer strict prerequisites than business or health sciences. The workload is manageable for students who enjoy reading and writing.

Common career paths include technical writing, editing, and teaching. English majors also find roles in marketing and communications where storytelling and critical thinking skills are key assets.

7. Anthropology

Anthropology majors explore human culture, history, and evolution. The coursework often includes fieldwork, ethnographic studies, and essay writing instead of intense lab sessions or problem sets.

This degree program opens doors to jobs in museums, nonprofits, and international development. It also prepares students for advanced degrees in archaeology, cultural studies, or even law school.

8. History

History majors analyze past events to understand current societal structures. The coursework relies heavily on reading, writing, and critical thinking rather than quantitative data or technical labs.

Graduates may pursue careers in education, archival work, or public service. This major also lays a strong foundation for graduate programs in law, political science, or education.

9. Music

Music majors focus on performance, theory, and composition. While music majors devote many hours to practice, the academic coursework is generally less intensive than in engineering or computer science programs—reflected by music majors’ higher average GPAs (around 3.3) compared to those technical fields.

Career options include performance, education, and production. Many music majors work in the entertainment industry or pursue roles in event planning and communications.

10. Religious Studies

Religious studies majors examine belief systems, ethical philosophies, and cultural practices. The coursework is discussion-based and involves reading and reflective writing.

This major supports career goals in ministry, social work, or education. Some students use it as a stepping stone to law school or graduate studies in theology or philosophy.

11. Health Sciences

Health sciences majors focus on the foundations of healthcare without the rigors of pre-med tracks. These programs often lead to roles in healthcare administration, health education, or public health.

While some careers require additional education, many entry-level jobs are available with a bachelor's degree. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are projected to grow "much faster than the average" in the coming decade, with millions of job openings each year.

12. Business Administration

Business administration degrees provide a broad overview of management, finance, and marketing. The coursework is often more structured than creative writing but still less demanding than computer science or other STEM fields.

Graduates pursue roles in management, sales, and operations. A business degree offers flexible career options with a competitive median salary and potential for advancement.

13. Liberal Arts

Liberal arts majors cover a wide range of subjects including literature, philosophy, and social sciences. These programs emphasize soft skills like writing, critical thinking, and communication.

Though often criticized for lower average starting salaries, liberal arts grads are valued in fields like education, human resources, and public relations. Online degrees and on campus programs alike offer liberal arts options that fit various learning styles.

14. Construction Management

Construction management programs teach project planning, safety, and budgeting without requiring the advanced calculus and physics that engineering degrees demand, making this one of the easier technical pathways by comparison.

Graduates work in the building industry managing teams and timelines. Many programs are available through online school options and traditional colleges.

15. Education

Education majors prepare students to become teachers and administrators. Courses cover child development, curriculum planning, and classroom management.

While the student-teaching component is intensive, the academic coursework for education majors is generally considered less demanding than that of engineering or pre-med programs. This path offers meaningful career opportunities in shaping young minds.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

