Top 10 Democratic Countries, According to the Democracy Index

" " Clean water, spotless streets: Democracy seems to be working out pretty well for Norway. dibrova / Shutterstock

Democracy may be a familiar concept, but what makes a country truly democratic? According to the Democracy Index, compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the answer lies in more than just free and fair elections. It includes civil liberties, political participation, and the functioning of government.

The index ranks democratic countries based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.

Let’s look at some of the most democratic countries in the world, based on their index score and commitment to democratic principles.