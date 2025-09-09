Mexico's Flag Represents Ancient History and Everlasting Hope

" " Viva México! Sokor Space / Shutterstock

Mexico’s national flag is more than a colorful symbol; it’s a story in fabric form. Mexico's flag—specifically the version we see today—is the result of centuries of conflict, culture, and unification. It’s flown proudly in Mexico City’s central plaza and on government buildings across the country.

The flag features three vertical stripes—green, white, and red—with the national coat of arms in the center. That central emblem, the Mexican eagle perched on a cactus with a snake in its beak, ties directly to an ancient Aztec legend.