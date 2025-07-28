10 Millennial Characteristics to Decode a Generation

" " People born between 1981 and 1998 have a particular relationship with technology, coming of age with the rise of the internet. View Apart / Shutterstock

Millennial characteristics are the product of an era shaped by rapid technological change, economic turbulence, and evolving social values.

Born roughly between 1981 and 1996, Millennials (also known as Generation Y) came of age during the rise of the internet and the Great Recession. That unique timing has set them apart from previous generations in nearly every major area of life.

Compared to baby boomers and Generation X, Millennials entered adulthood with more education, more student debt, and less economic stability. Yet they're also more racially diverse, more likely to support the Democratic Party, and more open about mental health.

This list dives into what makes the Millennial generation tick — and how their defining traits reflect broader societal shifts.