10 Millennial Characteristics to Decode a Generation

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jul 28, 2025
Millennials
People born between 1981 and 1998 have a particular relationship with technology, coming of age with the rise of the internet. View Apart / Shutterstock

Millennial characteristics are the product of an era shaped by rapid technological change, economic turbulence, and evolving social values.

Born roughly between 1981 and 1996, Millennials (also known as Generation Y) came of age during the rise of the internet and the Great Recession. That unique timing has set them apart from previous generations in nearly every major area of life.

Advertisement

Compared to baby boomers and Generation X, Millennials entered adulthood with more education, more student debt, and less economic stability. Yet they're also more racially diverse, more likely to support the Democratic Party, and more open about mental health.

This list dives into what makes the Millennial generation tick — and how their defining traits reflect broader societal shifts.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. The First Digital Natives
  2. Education-Driven but Debt-Laden
  3. Mental Health Is a Priority
  4. Delayed Milestones, Not Abandoned Dreams
  5. Politically Progressive, Socially Inclusive
  6. Shaped by Economic Recession
  7. Redefining Family and Work
  8. Racial and Ethnic Diversity
  9. Tied to Technology, Not Tethered
  10. Changing the Definition of Success

1. The First Digital Natives

Millennials were the first generation to grow up with the internet, making them true digital natives.

From instant messaging on AOL to streaming on Netflix, their lives have unfolded alongside the digital world. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram shaped not only how Millennials communicate but also how they view identity and community.

Advertisement

2. Education-Driven but Debt-Laden

The vast majority of Millennials pursued higher education, with a significant number earning a bachelor’s degree. But unlike prior generations, they paid a steep price.

Millennials hold the largest share of student loan debt, accounting for nearly half (47 percent) of the nation’s outstanding student loan balance. This burden has delayed key milestones like buying a home or starting families.

Advertisement

3. Mental Health Is a Priority

Therapy session with mental health professional
Many Millennials embrace therapy. VH-studio / Shutterstock

Open communication about mental health is one of the most notable Millennial characteristics. Unlike older generations who may have avoided the topic, Millennials have normalized therapy, mindfulness, and mental wellness apps.

Nearly half of Millennials (46 percent) reported experiencing anxiety or depression in 2023, but they're also more likely to seek help. Younger generations (Gen Z and Gen Alpha) have carried the momentum with attention to mental health.

Advertisement

4. Delayed Milestones, Not Abandoned Dreams

Millennials are getting married and having kids later in life — if at all. While Boomers and the Silent Generation often started families in their early 20s, Millennials are delaying these steps into their thirties.

This isn’t about abandoning tradition, but rather adapting to economic realities and prioritizing personal growth.

Advertisement

5. Politically Progressive, Socially Inclusive

Compared to older generations, Millennials lean heavily toward progressive politics. They're more supportive of racial and gender equality, climate change action, and LGBTQ+ rights. Millennials are also more likely to identify as independents, with many distrusting traditional institutions.

Millennials’ progressive views have pushed American politics in a more liberal direction on social issues. For example, a strong majority of Millennials favor legal recognition of same-sex marriage, in stark contrast to the opposition seen in older generations

Advertisement

6. Shaped by Economic Recession

The Great Recession hit Millennials at a pivotal time. Many were entering the workforce just as jobs were disappearing, and the economic fallout lingered for years.

As a result, Millennial life has been marked by underemployment, stagnant wages, and a delay in wealth accumulation compared to other generations at the same age.

Advertisement

7. Redefining Family and Work

Two professionals working remotely
Millennial women feel less obligated to plan their lives around marriage and children, sometimes opting out of both in service of career goals. Or, they'll embrace all three! SofikoS / Shutterstock

Unlike previous generations, Millennials view work as part of life, not its centerpiece. They value flexibility, purpose, and work-life balance. This has fueled the rise of remote work, gig jobs, and an emphasis on company culture.

Similarly, Millennials are redefining family, with more embracing nontraditional paths like cohabitation without marriage or choosing not to have children.

Advertisement

8. Racial and Ethnic Diversity

Millennials are the most racially and ethnically diverse adult generation in U.S. history, with 43 percent of Millennials identifying as non-white (more than any prior generation).

A significant number identify as ethnic minorities, reflecting decades of immigration and demographic change. This diversity influences everything from popular music and media to politics and consumer trends.

Advertisement

9. Tied to Technology, Not Tethered

While they’re known for smartphone addiction, Millennials actually straddle the line between analog and digital. They remember life before smartphones and appreciate both digital convenience and analog nostalgia.

This gives them a unique vantage point compared to Generation Z, who’ve only known the digital world.

Advertisement

10. Changing the Definition of Success

For Millennials, success isn't just about money or status. It’s about balance, fulfillment, and authenticity. Whether choosing to rent instead of buy, move to places like San Francisco for lifestyle over salary, or prioritize time with kids over overtime, Millennials are rewriting the rules of adulthood.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...