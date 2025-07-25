Millenial vs. Gen Z Activism, Tech Habits, and Work Priorities

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jul 25, 2025
people in photos with funny faces.
Millennials and Gen Zers are no strangers to filters. View Apart / Shutterstock

When it comes to shaping modern culture, few age groups get more attention than Millennials and Gen Z.

The Millennial vs. Gen Z comparison often sparks debate, and the differences between these two generations go deeper than just age.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Age Range and Identity
  2. Formative Experiences
  3. Technology and Communication
  4. Work and Business Preferences
  5. What They Have in Common

Age Range and Identity

According to the Pew Research Center, Millennials are generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, making them young adults or early middle-aged today.

Gen Z, or Generation Z, includes people born from 1997 to 2024, with most members currently in their teens or twenties.

Advertisement

Millennials are often the first generation to come of age with the internet. But Gen Z are digital natives; they’ve never known a world without smartphones, social media, or streaming.

Formative Experiences

Millennials and Gen Z had very different upbringings. Millennials grew up during the rise of social media and the economic uncertainty of the Great Recession. In contrast, Gen Zers were shaped by global connectivity, political activism, and the realities of a post-pandemic world.

People protesting
Gen Z doesn't hold back when it comes to fighting for their beliefs.
loreanto / Shutterstock

While Millennials remember dial-up internet and the transition from analog to digital, Gen Z expects everything on demand. This has influenced how each group interacts with technology, their expectations in the workplace, and even their spending habits.

Advertisement

Technology and Communication

Mobile apps
The Millennial generation remembers when this view was brand new. Most Gen Zers have never known life without it. Primakov / Shutterstock

Millennials were early adopters of Facebook and Instagram. Gen Z prefers newer social media platforms like TikTok.

While both are adept with tech, Gen Z and Millennials use it differently: Gen Z emphasizes video and fast-paced visual content, while Millennials tend to value written communication and curated online personas.

Advertisement

Both are younger generations compared to Baby Boomers and Gen X, but their tech habits set them apart from older generations and even from each other.

Work and Business Preferences

When it comes to the workforce, Millennials prioritize flexibility and purpose-driven roles. Many want to work for companies that align with their values.

Gen Z, meanwhile, seeks support, mental health resources, and inclusivity. A recent survey found that roughly two-thirds of Gen Z workers prefer hybrid work arrangements, and they place a strong emphasis on work-life balance.

Advertisement

These differences affect how organizations address each group's needs in the business world.

What They Have in Common

Despite their differences, Millennials and Gen Z share a lot. Both are more diverse generations than their previous generations and more likely to be socially aware. They value authenticity, want to make a difference, and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo.

So while the difference between Millennials and Gen Z is real, the overlap is undeniable. Together, they’re driving trends, reshaping industries, and influencing what’s next.

Advertisement

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...