Millenial vs. Gen Z Activism, Tech Habits, and Work Priorities

Despite their differences, Millennials and Gen Z share a lot. Both are more diverse generations than their previous generations and more likely to be socially aware. They value authenticity, want to make a difference, and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo.
So while the difference between Millennials and Gen Z is real, the overlap is undeniable. Together, they’re driving trends, reshaping industries, and influencing what’s next.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.