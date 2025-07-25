Millenial vs. Gen Z Activism, Tech Habits, and Work Priorities

According to the Pew Research Center, Millennials are generally defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, making them young adults or early middle-aged today.

Gen Z, or Generation Z, includes people born from 1997 to 2024, with most members currently in their teens or twenties.

Millennials are often the first generation to come of age with the internet. But Gen Z are digital natives; they’ve never known a world without smartphones, social media, or streaming.