Gen Z vs. Gen Alpha: Digital Natives With Key Differences

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jul 23, 2025
Generation z
These generations would be lost without their devices. CarlosBarquero / Shutterstock

Here we have two generations born into the digital world, yet shaped by different global events and technologies.

The Gen Z vs. Gen Alpha conversation gets to the heart of how these age groups differ in culture, tech fluency, and worldviews — even as they share overlapping timelines.

Contents
  1. Who Are Gen Z and Gen Alpha?
  2. Tech Savvy From Birth
  3. Cultural and Social Differences
  4. Generational Impact and Future Outlook

Who Are Gen Z and Gen Alpha?

Generation Z, aka Gen Z, includes individuals born between 1997 and 2012. They follow Millennials (Gen Y) and grew up during the rise of social media, smartphones, and the Great Recession. Gen Zers are now young adults entering the global workforce.

Generation Alpha — or Gen Alpha — refers to children born from 2013 to 2024, often the younger siblings of Gen Z. They’re the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age. Some call them the AI native generation, raised alongside voice assistants, on-demand content, and gamified learning.

Tech Savvy From Birth

Friends playing with virtual reality
Both generations started using advanced technology at a very young age. xamnesiacx84 / Shutterstock

While Gen Z are considered digital natives, Gen Alpha has taken digital fluency to a new level. This generation has interacted with artificial intelligence, smart devices, and streaming platforms from early age. Many expect gamified content and immediate interaction as the norm.

Gen Z consumers helped shape social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, while Gen Alpha kids are more likely to consume content through YouTube Kids, voice-activated devices, and educational apps tailored for them.

Cultural and Social Differences

Mental health awareness is a defining trait of Gen Z, who came of age during social distancing and heightened global anxiety.

This generation places a stronger focus on flexibility, climate change, and identity. They’ve driven cultural shifts in how we talk about mental health and activism.

Generation z standing up against climate change
Generation Z stands up for climate change awareness.
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Gen Alpha, still growing up, is highly influenced by parents — predominantly Millennials. They learn from early digital immersion and will likely redefine education, social interaction, and work with tools we’re only beginning to understand in the world today.

Generational Impact and Future Outlook

Gen Z is already shaping the workplace with expectations for flexible work arrangements and digital collaboration. They're part of a larger global population of young people who value diversity, sustainability, and transparency.

Gen Alpha will build on this foundation. As the next generation to come of age, their early exposure to artificial intelligence and global connectivity means they may become the most adaptable and technologically fluent generation yet.

According to the Pew Research Center and other generational studies, understanding these age groups isn’t just about age; it’s about how global events, technology, and values shape each group’s identity.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

