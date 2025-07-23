Gen Z vs. Gen Alpha: Digital Natives With Key Differences

Gen Z is already shaping the workplace with expectations for flexible work arrangements and digital collaboration. They're part of a larger global population of young people who value diversity, sustainability, and transparency.
Gen Alpha will build on this foundation. As the next generation to come of age, their early exposure to artificial intelligence and global connectivity means they may become the most adaptable and technologically fluent generation yet.
According to the Pew Research Center and other generational studies, understanding these age groups isn’t just about age; it’s about how global events, technology, and values shape each group’s identity.
