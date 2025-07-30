7 Gen Z Characteristics to Help You Understand Zoomers

" " Baby Boomers took calls on the phone — the only one in the house. Gen Z FaceTimes from the store. EF Stock / Shutterstock

Gen Z characteristics are already reshaping how we think about work, communication, and identity in our everyday lives.

Born between 1997 and 2012, Generation Z grew up in the digital age with smartphones, social media, and instant access to information. That early exposure has helped define them in ways that set them apart from previous generations.

Unlike previous generations, Zoomers are the first to fully experience the impact of the internet from early childhood. They’re also navigating a world shaped by climate change, economic pressures, and growing mental health issues — all of which have influenced their core values and habits.