20 Most Common Surnames in the U.S. (and What They Mean)

Ever wonder what your last name says about your family's story? Turns out, some of the most common surnames in the U.S. reveal more than just ancestry; they hint at migration patterns, occupations and cultural influence across generations.

Thanks to data from the United States Census Bureau, we can trace how certain last names rose to the top, and what their origins tell us about American society today.

From European colonists to immigrants from Latin America and Asia, every name carries a global heritage of personal characteristics, culture and geography.