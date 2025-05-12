20 Most Common Surnames in the U.S. (and What They Mean)

By: Lena Thaywick  |  May 12, 2025
Of the millions out there, what are the most popular last names in the country? perthstagedtosell / Shutterstock

Ever wonder what your last name says about your family's story? Turns out, some of the most common surnames in the U.S. reveal more than just ancestry; they hint at migration patterns, occupations and cultural influence across generations.

Thanks to data from the United States Census Bureau, we can trace how certain last names rose to the top, and what their origins tell us about American society today.

From European colonists to immigrants from Latin America and Asia, every name carries a global heritage of personal characteristics, culture and geography.

Contents
  1. Smith
  2. Johnson
  3. Williams
  4. Brown
  5. Jones
  6. Garcia
  7. Miller
  8. Davis
  9. Rodriguez
  10. Martinez
  11. Lee
  12. Gonzalez
  13. Hernandez
  14. Anderson
  15. Thomas
  16. Moore
  17. King
  18. White
  19. Thompson
  20. Nguyen

1. Smith

The most popular surname in America, "Smith," is a classic example of a patronymic name tied to occupations. Derived from the Old English word "smitan" (to smite or strike), it originally referred to metalworkers — think blacksmiths, goldsmiths, or locksmiths.

With roots in England, the name became widespread as English-speaking settlers moved to North America. Today, over 2.4 million Americans bear this name.

2. Johnson

"Johnson" is another powerhouse surname, particularly among both white and Black Americans. It's a patronymic name meaning "son of John," a name with Hebrew origins meaning "God is gracious."

It took off during the era of European colonization and later became common among enslaved people who adopted the surnames of their owners or chose common family names after emancipation.

3. Williams

Derived from the given name "William," which comes from Germanic roots meaning "resolute protector," Williams is a common last name among Black Americans.

It holds the No. 3 spot in the U.S. and reflects the historical pattern of adopting surnames that were easy to spell, pronounce, and remember after the Civil War.

4. Brown

A name as simple as its color, "Brown" likely began as a nickname for someone with brown hair, eyes, or clothing. It's a common English surname with deep roots in both the U.S. and Canada.

For Black Americans, the name became widespread post-emancipation, similar to Johnson and Williams. The simplicity of its form helped solidify its place as one of the most popular last names.

5. Jones

"Jones" is the Welsh version of "John's son" and has been a top American surname for generations. It's especially prevalent in states with strong Welsh immigrant histories and among Black Americans.

The name offers a glimpse into how personal names evolved into family names through the concept of patronymic inheritance.

6. Garcia

Here’s where Hispanic surnames shine. "Garcia" is the most common Hispanic surname in the U.S., holding the No. 6 spot overall.

Originally from the Basque region of Spain, it's been carried across Latin America and into the U.S. through waves of migration. Its rise reflects the growing influence and population of Hispanic communities in the country.

7. Miller

Back to occupations! "Miller" refers to someone who worked in a mill, grinding grain into flour. With German and English origins, the name came over with European immigrants and stuck due to the essential role milling played in early American settlements.

It’s an example of how many surnames come from jobs that were critical to a society's survival.

8. Davis

Rooted in the Welsh patronymic tradition, "Davis" means "son of David." It's widespread among both white and Black Americans and often linked to the same historical forces that made names like Williams and Johnson common: English ancestry and post-slavery name selection.

9. Rodriguez

Another entry representing Hispanic heritage, "Rodriguez" means "son of Rodrigo." With origins in Spain and deep roots in Latin America, this surname has grown in popularity alongside the rise in the Hispanic American population. Census data shows its prevalence especially in southwestern U.S. states.

10. Martinez

Yet another common surname among Hispanic Americans, "Martinez" means "son of Martin." It shares structural similarities with names like Johnson or Anderson and underscores the influence of Spanish naming customs. As migration continues from Latin America, the name’s popularity is likely to grow.

11. Lee

"Lee" presents a unique intersection of cultures. It's both an English surname (often linked to geographical features like meadows) and a Romanization of several Chinese surnames, most notably 李 (Li).

The high frequency of "Lee" among Asian Americans — especially those of Chinese, Korean or Vietnamese descent — makes it one of the most common last names in multicultural America.

12. Gonzalez

Gonzalez," meaning "son of Gonzalo," has Visigothic roots and is another example of a popular surname carried from Spain to Latin America and into the U.S. Its high frequency among Mexican Americans reflects the broader link between surnames and migration routes.

13. Hernandez

This Spanish surname, meaning "son of Hernando," is one of the most widespread Hispanic names in the U.S. It's particularly common in areas with large Latin American populations.

Hernandez is a vivid example of how Spanish colonial and cultural influence shaped the modern American surname landscape.

14. Anderson

Derived from the personal name Andrew, Anderson is a Scandinavian and Scottish patronymic surname that means "son of Andrew." It highlights immigration from northern Europe and the adaptation of naming traditions in American society.

15. Thomas

While it might sound like a first name, "Thomas" as a surname has French and English roots. It became common across English-speaking countries and offers an example of how first names sometimes became permanent family names through generations.

16. Moore

"Moore" has several possible origins, including as a reference to someone who lived near a moor or someone of darker complexion. Its widespread use in the U.S. across different ethnic groups illustrates how surnames can have multiple meanings and stories behind them.

17. King

A surname like "King" may have originated as a nickname for someone who behaved in a regal manner or worked in a royal household. It's relatively common in both white and Black communities, serving as another example of surnames derived from personal characteristics or occupations.

18. White

"White" often started as a descriptive name for someone with pale complexion or hair. It’s one of many surnames derived from physical traits and has persisted due to its simplicity and wide applicability.

19. Thompson

This name means "son of Thom" and represents another variation of the patronymic naming trend. Common among both Americans and Canadians, it's rooted in English and Scottish traditions and emphasizes the intergenerational link to ancestors.

20. Nguyen

"Nguyen" is the most common surname in Vietnam and has become one of the most popular surnames among Asian Americans, particularly in states like California and Texas. It showcases the significant influence of immigration from Southeast Asia to the U.S. in recent decades.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

