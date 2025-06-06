10 Japanese Festivals With Distinctly Different Vibes

" " Osaka's Tenjin Matsuri, celebrated July 24 and 25, showcases both land and river processions. Keren Su/UNIC NA / Getty Images

If you've ever been curious about how the Land of the Rising Sun celebrates the changing seasons, cultural heritage and community spirit, look no further than Japanese festivals.

These events, called "matsuri" in Japanese, are bursting with vibrant colors, dancing crowds and centuries-old traditions that bring people together from across the country and beyond.

Advertisement

Japan hosts many festivals throughout the year, from snowy spectacles in winter to fireworks under the summer sky. Whether you're planning your next visit or just exploring from your couch, these festivals offer an immersive experience into Japanese culture you won't want to miss.