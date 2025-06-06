10 Japanese Festivals With Distinctly Different Vibes

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 6, 2025
Tenjin Matsuri
Osaka's Tenjin Matsuri, celebrated July 24 and 25, showcases both land and river processions. Keren Su/UNIC NA / Getty Images

If you've ever been curious about how the Land of the Rising Sun celebrates the changing seasons, cultural heritage and community spirit, look no further than Japanese festivals.

These events, called "matsuri" in Japanese, are bursting with vibrant colors, dancing crowds and centuries-old traditions that bring people together from across the country and beyond.

Japan hosts many festivals throughout the year, from snowy spectacles in winter to fireworks under the summer sky. Whether you're planning your next visit or just exploring from your couch, these festivals offer an immersive experience into Japanese culture you won't want to miss.

Contents
  1. Sapporo Snow Festival
  2. Aomori Nebuta Festival
  3. Sanja Matsuri
  4. Hanami: Cherry Blossom Festivals
  5. Gion Matsuri
  6. Chichibu Night Festival
  7. Tenjin Matsuri
  8. Omizutori
  9. New Year's Eve Celebrations
  10. Takayama Autumn Festival

1. Sapporo Snow Festival

Sapporo Snow Festival
Hundreds of snowmen turned out for the Sapporo Snow Festival. Christopher Chan / Getty Images

Held annually in February, the Sapporo Snow Festival transforms Odori Park in Hokkaido into a frosty dreamland. With towering ice sculptures and nightly illuminations, this winter event attracts millions.

It’s not just a visual feast; expect food stalls serving hot ramen and grilled seafood to warm your bones.

2. Aomori Nebuta Festival

Come August, the Aomori Nebuta Festival lights up the streets of northern Japan with larger-than-life floats depicting warriors and folklore heroes. Dancers in colorful costumes energize the crowd, while lanterns and fireworks fill the night sky.

This festival is a celebration of community and creativity, and it's one of the most famous festivals in Japan.

3. Sanja Matsuri

Held the third weekend of May, the Sanja Matsuri at Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo features approximately 100 portable shrines carried through local neighborhoods. Each procession is a display of spiritual fervor meant to bring good fortune.

Expect dance, music and an unforgettable atmosphere powered by tens of thousands of participants.

4. Hanami: Cherry Blossom Festivals

Hanami
The Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo is simply stunning. DoctorEgg / Getty Images

From late March to mid-April, cherry trees across Japan burst into bloom. These flower festivals, called "hanami," are celebrated with outdoor gatherings beneath the blossoms.

In cities like Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, food stalls, performances and fireworks add flair to this seasonal celebration of spring.

5. Gion Matsuri

Dating back to the 869 C.D., Kyoto's Gion Matsuri in July began as a ritual to ward off plagues. Today, it's a month-long festival that culminates in a grand parade of ornately decorated floats.

With traditional ceremonies, arts displays and yukata-clad locals, it's a highlight of the summer season.

6. Chichibu Night Festival

Held every December 2 and 3, the Chichibu Night Festival in Saitama Prefecture is one of Japan’s top winter festivals.

It features dramatic fireworks, kabuki performances and intricately decorated floats. The chilly air, festival lights and steaming food stalls create an enchanting vibe perfect for the season.

7. Tenjin Matsuri

Osaka's Tenjin Matsuri, celebrated July 24 and 25, showcases both land and river processions. A mix of historical reenactments, musical events and a boat parade make this one of the country’s most dynamic festivities.

The climax? A nighttime fireworks show viewed from boats and bridges.

8. Omizutori

This ritual — held annually from March 1 to 14 at the Todaiji Temple in Nara — involves fiery torches carried along the balcony of Nigatsudo Hall. The sparks are believed to bring good fortune to onlookers.

Held for over 1,200 years, Omizutori is a powerful start to spring and a prayer for purification and renewal.

9. New Year's Eve Celebrations

New Year’s Eve (Ōmisoka) on December 31 and New Year (Shōgatsu) on January 1 are sacred times in Japanese culture. People visit temples and shrines for "hatsumode," the year's first prayer.

Expect bell tolls, ceremonies and plenty of traditional foods like soba noodles. It’s a reflective yet festive way to begin the year.

10. Takayama Autumn Festival

Set in the mountainous Gifu Prefecture, the Takayama Autumn Festival on October 9 and 10 features elegant floats known as yatai, which are lit with lanterns during evening parades. Artisans demonstrate traditional arts, making this fall event a celebration of craftsmanship and community.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

