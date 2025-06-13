13 Indian Festivals That Celebrate Life, Love and Renewal

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 13, 2025
holi
In India, festivals are as colorful as they come. hadynyah / Getty Images

India is home to thousands of traditions, but a few events shine brighter than the rest.

If you're looking for the Indian festivals that bring entire communities together, these cultural powerhouses deserve the spotlight. Most are rooted in the Hindu calendar, with vibrant links to mythology, agriculture and astronomy.

Advertisement

From harvest rituals to moon days, most Hindu festivals follow the traditional Hindu lunisolar calendar, which combines lunar months with periodic solar adjustments to align with the seasons. That means many dates shift each year on the Gregorian calendar, but the celebrations? Always right on time.

Contents
  1. Diwali
  2. Holi
  3. Durga Puja
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi
  5. Pongal
  6. Kumbh Mela
  7. Raksha Bandhan
  8. Janmashtami
  9. Onam
  10. Hornbill Festival
  11. Karva Chauth
  12. Baisakhi
  13. Pushkar Camel Fair

1. Diwali

Known as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It's a Hindu celebration rooted in the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. People light oil lamps, set off fireworks and clean their homes to welcome new beginnings.

The festival also honors Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth. This important religious festival is widely celebrated across India.

Advertisement

2. Holi

This is India's most colorful party. Holi takes place in the spring season during the waxing moon phase of the Hindu month Phalguna. The festival commemorates the burning of the demon Holika and celebrates love, forgiveness and fun.

Expect water balloons, colored powder and a lot of hugging. It’s also linked to the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Advertisement

3. Durga Puja

Celebrated mostly in West Bengal, this festival worships Goddess Durga and her victory over the demon king Mahishasura.

It's a nine-day celebration, filled with art installations, religious rituals and dance dramas. Immense statues of the goddess are paraded through cities before being submerged in sacred rivers during the bright fortnight of Ashwin month.

Advertisement

4. Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi
People gather around a statue of Ganesha. Anil Sharma / Getty Images

This festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha celebrates his birth anniversary. Across India, especially in Maharashtra, people build huge statues of Ganesha, decorate them, then hold religious processions before immersing them in water.

It’s a powerful symbol of impermanence and renewal. The Hindu lunisolar calendar determines its date.

Advertisement

5. Pongal

In South India — particularly Tamil Nadu — Pongal is a harvest festival honoring the Sun God and marking the sun’s northward journey (Uttarayan).

Held in January on the Tamil calendar, this important religious festival involves boiling rice in milk until it overflows (a good omen). Families wear traditional clothes and cook elaborate meals to honor nature and family.

Advertisement

6. Kumbh Mela

Held every 12 years, this Hindu religion gathering rotates between four cities. Devotees bathe in holy waters to wash away sins.

It's the world's largest peaceful assembly, a Hindu community event featuring religious rituals, sermons and cultural events that span weeks. The auspicious day for bathing is chosen based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

Advertisement

7. Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan
A girl ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist during the Raksha Bandhan festival. Uma Shankar sharma / Getty Images

A celebration of sibling bonds, Raksha Bandhan happens during the full moon of the Hindu month Shravan.

Sisters tie a rakhi (thread bracelet) on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being. In return, brothers give gifts and promise protection. It’s one of the festivals in India that bridges family and tradition.

Advertisement

8. Janmashtami

This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, celebrated with storytelling, singing and dancing. At midnight, temples come alive with chants and reenactments.

In some regions (especially Maharashtra), young men form human pyramids to break dahi handis (clay pots of curd) hung high above the ground. It's a Hindu festival centered on divine playfulness and devotion.

Advertisement

9. Onam

Celebrated in Kerala, Onam is tied to the Malayalam calendar and honors King Mahabali. It features snake boat races, flower carpets and a grand feast called Onasadya.

It’s one of the most celebrated festivals in south India, cutting across religions and backgrounds. The festival blends traditional music, dance and communal unity.

Advertisement

10. Hornbill Festival

Held in Nagaland, this week long festival showcases the customs of the state's many tribes. Expect traditional music, crafts and dance in full swing.

Often called the "Festival of Festivals," it’s a celebration of Indian culture and identity, and is traditionally observed by the tribal communities.

11. Karva Chauth

This festival sees married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu lunar calendar month of Kartika.

Devotees pray and look at the moon through a sieve before breaking their fast.

12. Baisakhi

A harvest festival celebrated by the Sikh community in north India, Baisakhi marks the Punjabi New Year and the formation of the Khalsa in 1699.

People perform Bhangra and Giddha dances, visit Gurdwaras and hold religious processions. It's timed to the Hindu month of Vaisakh.

13. Pushkar Camel Fair

This festival celebrated in Rajasthan is both a cultural event and livestock trading fair. The Pushkar Camel Fair includes races, beauty contests (for camels and people) and spiritual gatherings.

Set beside a sacred lake, it draws visitors from all over the world. The fair is aligned with the full moon of Kartik.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...