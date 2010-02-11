College Pictures

" " © 2009 Jupiterimages Corporation It's no secret that college is expensive. Consider applying for student loans that can help you manage the cost. Next, see another important step when deciding on whether to continue your education.

" " AP Photo/Carolyn Caster A campus tour, like this one of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., is a standard gig on a college visit. A tour of a potential university will give you a better feel for campus life. Find out what's important about the admissions process, next.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/atreids64 Compute this: The more scholarship money you earn, the more attractive you are to a college. So when applying to a school, seek out as many scholarships as possible. Next, see what usually happens on your first day at college.

" " David De Lossy/Photodisc/Getty Images Moving your belongings into your dorm room can be an exciting event for the whole family. Just be sure you and your roommate help each other out as you will be living together for a year. Next, see a typical dorm room setup.

" " James Woodson/Getty Images Space is limited in most dorm rooms, so bring only the essential items from home that you need. Keeping your things organized will also make your life easier and your roommate happier, too. What are some good ways to meet people? Find out next.

" " Andy Sacks/Getty Images Wandering around on your school's grounds is a great way to orient yourself with the campus. Striking up a conversation with a fellow student could blossom into a new friendship. Next, see a popular meeting place for many students.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A college cafeteria offers students the opportunity to meet new people and get involved in different organizations. What are some types of clubs that a new student can join? Find out next.

" " Sororities and fraternities are social organizations that are made up of women and men, respectively. Socializing can be a large component of having a great college experience, but don't forget to crack a book once in a while. See an excellent place to study, next.

" " Most college campuses have green common areas for relaxing and studying. But what if you want to work on your computer outside? Find out what many universities have to meet this demand, next.

" " Yellow Dog Productions/Photodisc/Getty Images College students today expect campuses to have wireless Internet access. Being able to study material online from anywhere on campus will make learning that much more enjoyable. Next, see a type of learning that is gaining popularity.

" " William B. Plowman\Getty Images E-learning affords students the option to learn at their own pace. This type of course work is also beneficial if a student has a job while at college. See a more traditional way of learning, next.

" " Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News University libraries house thousands of books, newspapers and documents that a student can access to help in their scholastic endeavors. Next, find out how to keep your mind fresh while studying.

" " RK Studio/Katie Huisman/Getty Images Remember to study a little bit every day so you will not have to cram before an exam. Taking short breaks during your study sessions will also prevent you from burning out. See what a college lecture looks like, next.

" " Photo courtesy of Durham County Government Professors have been known to surprise the class with a pop quiz. Be prepared by taking good notes and reviewing them between classes. Next, see what every student strives for in college.

" " Graduation is the ultimate moment for a student who has successfully completed all of their course work. Next, find out what may await you after your undergraduate degree.

