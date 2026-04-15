Cheapest Golden Visa and Citizenship-by-Investment Options

" " Before considering the cheapest options, it's important to consider whether you're looking for a second passport or full-blow citizenship. New Africa / Shutterstock

Searches for the cheapest golden visa often mix two very different things: residency by investment and citizenship by investment.

This list focuses on the lowest-cost legal entry points in 2026, because the cheapest golden visa is not always the same as the cheapest citizenship, and the lowest sticker price is not always the best long-term fit.

Advertisement

Golden visa programs give foreign investors a residence permit or legal residence in a foreign country after a qualifying investment. Citizenship by investment programs go further and grant a passport, which can bring visa-free travel and (in some cases) broader visa-on-arrival access.

Before comparing the cheapest golden visa countries, keep one rule in mind: Golden visas typically require more than wiring money. Golden visa applicants usually need a valid passport, a clean criminal record, proof that their investment funds come from lawful sources, and sufficient funds or liquid financial assets to cover fees and living costs.