Cheapest Golden Visa and Citizenship-by-Investment Options

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Apr 15, 2026
Before considering the cheapest options, it's important to consider whether you're looking for a second passport or full-blow citizenship. New Africa / Shutterstock

Searches for the cheapest golden visa often mix two very different things: residency by investment and citizenship by investment.

This list focuses on the lowest-cost legal entry points in 2026, because the cheapest golden visa is not always the same as the cheapest citizenship, and the lowest sticker price is not always the best long-term fit.

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Golden visa programs give foreign investors a residence permit or legal residence in a foreign country after a qualifying investment. Citizenship by investment programs go further and grant a passport, which can bring visa-free travel and (in some cases) broader visa-on-arrival access.

Before comparing the cheapest golden visa countries, keep one rule in mind: Golden visas typically require more than wiring money. Golden visa applicants usually need a valid passport, a clean criminal record, proof that their investment funds come from lawful sources, and sufficient funds or liquid financial assets to cover fees and living costs.

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Contents
  1. Latvia: A Low-Cost EU Golden Visa Entry Point
  2. Vanuatu: A Cheapest Citizenship, Not a Golden Visa
  3. Dominica: A Low-Cost Citizenship by Investment Route
  4. Antigua and Barbuda: Lower-Cost Citizenship for Families
  5. Grenada: Slightly Higher Cost With a Strong Passport Angle
  6. Saint Lucia: Another Caribbean Budget Contender
  7. Hungary: Another Active Golden Visa in Central Europe
  8. Greece: Cheap on Paper, More Limited in Practice
  9. Portugal: Still Prestigious, No Longer Cheap for Property Buyers
  10. UAE: Expensive Ticket, Strong Lifestyle Appeal
  11. Deciding Which Golden Visa or Citizenship-by-Investment Option Is Right for You

Latvia: A Low-Cost EU Golden Visa Entry Point

The Latvia Golden Visa can start at €50,000 through a share-capital route, though applicants also pay a €10,000 state budget fee, so the real minimum investment threshold is higher than the headline number. Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs lays out the share-capital rules.

That route is really a business investment, not a real estate investment. For people who want EU residency without committing to a large real estate purchase, that matters. It also shows how many golden visa programs are built to attract foreign capital into a country's economy and support the local economy.

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Additionally, Latvia has a government bonds path at €250,000, plus a €38,000 payment into the State budget when receiving a first time temporary residence permit, but that's not exactly the cheapest route.

Vanuatu: A Cheapest Citizenship, Not a Golden Visa

Vanuatu offers a citizenship-by-investment option, so it's not strictly a golden visa. According to the Vanuatu Citizenship Office, the government schedule shows a minimum of $130,000 for a single applicant, which makes it a "low-cost" citizenship route.

For wealthy investors who care more about a second passport than a residence permit, Vanuatu often beats most golden visa programs on price and speed.

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Dominica: A Low-Cost Citizenship by Investment Route

Dominica sits above Vanuatu on price but remains a citizenship by investment route. The official program materials from the Dominica CBIU put the minimum investment requirement at $200,000.

This route can broaden travel flexibility. It is a reminder that the cheapest golden visa options and the cheapest citizenship options solve different problems.

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Antigua and Barbuda: Lower-Cost Citizenship for Families

Antigua and Barbuda starts at $230,000 through a contribution route tied to national development funds. That makes it one of the more affordable routes (source: Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda).

This option gets attention from applicants who want to include family members from day one. In many investment programs, spouses, dependent children, and even financially dependent adult children can be added if they meet the rules and due diligence standards.

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Grenada: Slightly Higher Cost With a Strong Passport Angle

Grenada now starts at $235,000 through its National Transformation Fund route (source: IMA Grenada).

Grenada is not one of the EU golden visa countries (it's located in the Caribbean). Successful applicants receive citizenship rather than temporary residency status. That changes the math for buyers who care more about mobility and long-term benefits than about obtaining legal residence in Europe.

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Saint Lucia: Another Caribbean Budget Contender

The Saint Lucia program starts at $240,000 through its National Economic Fund contribution. That keeps it in the conversation for anyone comparing the most affordable golden visa style programs outside Europe.

Like the other Caribbean programs, Saint Lucia is closer to a passport-first product than a residence permit. It can work for people who want eventual citizenship right away rather than a path to citizenship that takes five to 10 years.

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Hungary: Another Active Golden Visa in Central Europe

The Hungary Golden Visa now starts at €250,000 through fund investment in an approved real estate fund. International Bar Association summary.

This is not the same as purchasing real estate directly. It is an investment funds model, which may appeal to buyers who prefer fund investment over managing property from abroad.

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For foreign investors comparing EU residency paths, Hungary looks appealing on price. But the path to citizenship depends on actual residence and local rules, so don't confuse a residence permit with automatic permanent residence or EU citizenship.

Greece: Cheap on Paper, More Limited in Practice

Greece still advertises a €250,000 floor, but that minimum real estate investment applies only to specific categories such as historic restoration or certain conversions.

In many popular areas, the minimum investment requirement is far higher. Greek Migration Ministry and Enterprise Greece's update on the 2024 rules explain the split thresholds.

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That is why Greece ranks below Hungary here. A cheap headline number can mask a narrower real estate purchase path, and real estate programs often come with holding periods, location rules, and tighter renewal conditions to maintain residency status.

Portugal: Still Prestigious, No Longer Cheap for Property Buyers

Portugal's golden visa remains one of the best-known golden visa programs, but it is no longer a cheap real estate route. Portugal removed real estate as a qualifying investment, and the lowest published entry point is now €250,000 for support of arts or cultural heritage, while investment funds start at €500,000.

Portugal still offers a strong path to citizenship and modest physical presence requirements by investment-program standards. For buyers who once planned on purchasing real estate in Lisbon or Porto, though, the market has changed.

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UAE: Expensive Ticket, Strong Lifestyle Appeal

The UAE Golden Visa is no longer a bargain-basement option for property buyers. The official rules point to AED 2 million in real estate for an investor route, which puts the program well above the cheapest golden visa countries on this list. UAE Government and Dubai Land Department.

Still, the UAE draws applicants who prioritize business access, personal income tax planning and regional mobility over EU residency. For some foreign investors, the UAE Golden Visa is less about the lowest minimum investment and more about obtaining residency in a global commercial hub.

Deciding Which Golden Visa or Citizenship-by-Investment Option Is Right for You

When you compare investment options, the best deal usually depends on your actual goal. Some buyers want a residence permit and eventual permanent residence in the European Union. Others want the cheapest citizenship, faster visa-free travel, or a place to obtain residency while they build a business, hold real estate, or generate passive income.

That is also why a digital nomad visa should not be confused with a golden visa. A digital nomad visa usually depends on income—not a qualifying investment—and it rarely creates the same path to citizenship, indefinite residency, or permanent residency rights.

A few final filters help separate good marketing from good planning. Check the minimum investment requirement against all fees, confirm the physical presence rules, ask how long you must hold the asset, and find out whether family members can include financially dependent children or financially dependent adult children.

Also ask whether the asset is a donation, real estate, business equity, or investment funds. Some programs used to allow purchasing real estate or government bonds more broadly, while others now favor fund investment, startup capital, or support for economic development.

Tax and status questions matter just as much as price. A lower upfront number can still look expensive if local personal income tax rules are unfavorable, if you must spend substantial time in the country, or if the program makes it hard to maintain residency status after the first approval.

Finally, remember that programs move. Spain stopped accepting new golden visa applicants in 2025, Portugal changed its rules, and Cyprus citizenship is no longer the easy benchmark it once was for people chasing the cheapest "golden" label.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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