5 Best Countries for Expats, Based on Cost, Culture, and Care

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jan 7, 2026
If you live in Spain, Atocha Station might be part of your daily commute. Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

Making life abroad a reality means balancing money, safety, culture, and daily life in a host country that is not your home country. It's important to consider each of those factors in harmony with each other when determining the best countries for expats.

Each of the following countries often ranks among the top expat destinations, excelling in areas such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance, healthcare, and a welcoming culture.

Contents
  1. Spain
  2. Panama
  3. Portugal
  4. South Korea
  5. Malaysia
  6. How to Choose the Right Country for You

1. Spain

Spain consistently appears near the top of expat rankings. For example, it was rated the second-best destination out of 53 countries in a 2023 expat survey.

This success is often attributed to Spain’s reasonable cost of living, excellent healthcare (its system is ranked among the world’s best), and a laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle that not all European countries can brag about.

Expats in Spain report higher financial comfort than the global average: Over two-thirds are satisfied with the cost of living in Spain, compared to only 44 percent globally. In fact, Spain ranks in the top 15 worldwide for expats’ personal finance satisfaction.

Spain’s public transportation is efficient and widely used, and the country offers multiple visa options (such as the Non-Lucrative Visa and a new Digital Nomad Visa) to facilitate long-term stays.

Expats also find the local people very welcoming. (Approximately 80 percent of expats in Spain say they feel at home there.) With its excellent climate and leisure options, Spain is so appealing that 41 percent of expats in Spain say they plan to stay indefinitely, compared to just 24 percent globally.

2. Panama

Panama is widely regarded as the top expat destination in Central America, thanks to its modern infrastructure and long-running policies favoring foreign retirees.

Panama’s capital, Panama City, boasts solid infrastructure and is often called the only first-world city in Central America). Expats report feeling safe there, as locals are welcoming and violent crime is relatively low.

Additionally, Panama’s U.S.-dollarized economy and territorial tax system (which does not tax foreign income) make it especially attractive to retirees and remote workers managing finances from abroad. Panama’s cost of living is roughly half that of the United States, allowing a single retiree to live comfortably on about $1,400 to $1,700 per month.

Expats also find housing relatively easy and affordable in Panama. About 83 percent say it’s easy to find a home and 65 percent find housing affordable—significantly above global averages. For expats focused on financial stability, Panama is often a top choice.

3. Portugal

Portugal consistently earns high marks in expat surveys for its quality of life and friendly culture. In 2023 it ranked seventh worldwide for quality of life, and expats widely praise the Portuguese as friendly and welcoming towards foreigners.

Portugal is considered one of Europe’s most expat-friendly countries. English proficiency in Portugal is among the highest in the world (sixth globally), its major cities have reliable and well-connected public transportation systems, and healthcare quality is excellent.

Digital nomads and people who work remotely benefit from a lower-cost lifestyle paired with beautiful nature and coastal cities. Daily expenses and property prices are much cheaper in Portugal than in places like the UK or France, which means a salary can support a higher quality of life while one enjoys the country’s beaches and scenery.

Portugal offers a rare mix of safety, equality, and community that appeals to expat families. It is one of the safest countries in the world and has risen to 10th place in the EU for gender equality. The country also has a strong expat community network and a family-oriented culture, which help newcomers feel supported and welcome.

4. South Korea

South Korea has become a notable destination for expats looking to advance their careers, especially in fields like technology and education. The country also enjoys very low unemployment (around 2.6 percent as of 2025), which contributes to a sense of job stability for those working in Korea.

Daily life in South Korea is shaped by its advanced infrastructure and efficient public services. Seoul, for example, has one of the world’s largest and most efficient metro systems (23 lines and over 700 stations).

Healthcare is high-quality and affordable. The system is known for its advanced medical care and universal insurance coverage, which together make it a major draw for expats and retirees

South Korea offer sopportunities in certain sectors—notably IT/tech, education, and corporate services—which actively recruit foreign professionals. Expats with in-demand skills (and language abilities) can find solid career prospects in these fields.

Though adapting to Korean culture can be challenging, South Korea’s safe and well-organized society helps make long-term living feasible. The country consistently ranks as one of the safest in the world (violent crime is very low), and daily life is highly structured.

5. Malaysia

Malaysia, especially Kuala Lumpur, often surprises first-time expats.

Kuala Lumpur offers an exceptional cost-to-quality ratio for expats. Malaysia ranks third in the world for affordable cost of living, and it’s among the top 10 countries where expats feel their income is more than enough for a comfortable life. English is widely spoken in Malaysia.

In fact, Malaysia was ranked first in Asia (24th globally) for English proficiency in 2025, which makes daily life easier for foreign residents

Malaysia provides accessible pathways for long-term residency. For example, the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa program has approved over 40,000 foreign applicants since its inception in 2002, reflecting the country’s openness to long-term expats.

Malaysia’s rich mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and other cultures does create a welcoming environment. Roughly 77 percent of expats say it’s easy to get used to the local culture in Malaysia, a rate much higher than the global average. The country excels at balancing comfort with affordability for expats.

In the 2023 Expat Insider survey, Malaysia was rated the fourth-best destination worldwide, and an impressive 82 percent of expats in Malaysia are happy with their life—far above the global average of 72 percent.

How to Choose the Right Country for You

There is no single best foreign country for everyone. Your plan should factor in personal finance, healthcare access, job security, family needs, and whether you want deep cultural immersion or an established expat community.

Other countries, including ones in the Middle East or China, may rank lower on some indices but still fit specific career or business goals.

Living abroad works best when expectations match reality. The best countries for expats are the ones that support your financial situation, help you make new friends, and turn daily life into something that feels sustainable, not temporary.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

