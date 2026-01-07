5 Best Countries for Expats, Based on Cost, Culture, and Care

Malaysia, especially Kuala Lumpur, often surprises first-time expats.
Kuala Lumpur offers an exceptional cost-to-quality ratio for expats. Malaysia ranks third in the world for affordable cost of living, and it’s among the top 10 countries where expats feel their income is more than enough for a comfortable life. English is widely spoken in Malaysia.
In fact, Malaysia was ranked first in Asia (24th globally) for English proficiency in 2025, which makes daily life easier for foreign residents
Malaysia provides accessible pathways for long-term residency. For example, the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa program has approved over 40,000 foreign applicants since its inception in 2002, reflecting the country’s openness to long-term expats.
Malaysia’s rich mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and other cultures does create a welcoming environment. Roughly 77 percent of expats say it’s easy to get used to the local culture in Malaysia, a rate much higher than the global average. The country excels at balancing comfort with affordability for expats.
In the 2023 Expat Insider survey, Malaysia was rated the fourth-best destination worldwide, and an impressive 82 percent of expats in Malaysia are happy with their life—far above the global average of 72 percent.