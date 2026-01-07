5 Best Countries for Expats, Based on Cost, Culture, and Care

Spain consistently appears near the top of expat rankings. For example, it was rated the second-best destination out of 53 countries in a 2023 expat survey.

This success is often attributed to Spain’s reasonable cost of living, excellent healthcare (its system is ranked among the world’s best), and a laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle that not all European countries can brag about.

Expats in Spain report higher financial comfort than the global average: Over two-thirds are satisfied with the cost of living in Spain, compared to only 44 percent globally. In fact, Spain ranks in the top 15 worldwide for expats’ personal finance satisfaction.

Spain’s public transportation is efficient and widely used, and the country offers multiple visa options (such as the Non-Lucrative Visa and a new Digital Nomad Visa) to facilitate long-term stays.

Expats also find the local people very welcoming. (Approximately 80 percent of expats in Spain say they feel at home there.) With its excellent climate and leisure options, Spain is so appealing that 41 percent of expats in Spain say they plan to stay indefinitely, compared to just 24 percent globally.