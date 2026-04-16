10 Best Countries for Education: A Controversial List

" " Naming the best education system in the world isn't a simple task. BearFotos / Shutterstock

Declaring the best countries for education is one of those phrases that sounds simple until you start asking what "best" really means. On the global stage, education rankings can weigh a mix of public education quality, university strength, and how well students perform in reading, mathematics, and science.

A lot of that data comes from the Programme for International Student Assessment, or PISA test, an international student assessment run by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

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It compares 15-year-old students across OECD countries and many other countries around the world in three subjects, then maps those scores against the OECD average on a common scale.

The following countries stand out for different reasons. Some lead with well-being and teacher trust, some with test performance, and some with a powerful mix of colleges, research, and support for international students, special education, and life after primary school.

The top five countries here are strongest on overall system quality, while the next five are still among the best countries because they excel in specific aspects such as equity, higher education, or career readiness.