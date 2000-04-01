How Becoming a Doctor Works

Anesthesiology - four years

Dermatology - four years

Emergency medicine - three to four years

General surgery - five years; subspecialties of surgery require an additional one to four years after the five-year residency. They include: vascular surgery, cardio-thoracic surgery, pediatric surgery, and colon and rectal surgery. Some surgical specialties require one to two years of general surgery, then an additional three to five years of specialty training. They include: neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, and urology

Internal medicine - three years; subspecialties of Internal medicine require an additional 2-3 years after the three-year residency. They include: cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, hematology, oncology, infectious diseases, nephrology, pulmonary, rheumatology

Neurology - four years

Obstetrics and gynecology - four years

Pathology - four years

Pediatrics - three years; subspecialties of Pediatrics require and additional two to three years after the three-year residency. They include: pediatric cardiology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric infectious diseases, pediatric critical care, neonatology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric pulmonology, pediatric rheumatology

Psychiatry - four years