How Athenian Democracy Laid the Foundation for Modern Voting

" " The ruins of ancient Greece are oddly symbolic of the remains of direct democracy itself. Christopher Moswitzer / Shutterstock

Athenian democracy was one of the earliest experiments in direct democracy, and it reshaped political thought in the ancient world.

In ancient Athens, adult male citizens gathered to debate and decide public affairs themselves rather than relying on elected representatives. That hands-on political system still influences modern democracies today.

Unlike representative democracy, where citizens vote for elected officials to act on their behalf, ancient democracy in this Greek city state required direct participation. To understand present-day democracy, we need to see how democracy developed in classical Athens.