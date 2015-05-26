16 Dead Famous People And Their Shocking Last Words

For some reason, a lot is made out of a person’s last words. Maybe it’s expected that they will say something particularly profound, or perhaps offer an apology or a confession of some sort. When it comes to famous people, maybe their adoring fans just want one last piece of celebrity to hang on to. Here are 16 examples of touching, clever, or just plain shocking last words.

16. Joe DiMaggio

“I finally get to see Marilyn.”

The legendary Yankees slugger was married to Marilyn Monroe for less than one full year, but she left a lasting impression on him. They were married briefly in 1954, but despite their breakup, DiMaggio always loved her. He claimed her body when she died in 1962, and took care of the funeral arrangements. When Joltin’ Joe passed away in 1999, thiry-seven years later, his last words were about his former wife.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/01/14/marilyn-monroe-joe-dimagg_n_4596963.html Via HuffintonPost.com

15. Dimebag Darrell

“Van Halen!”

“Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was a legendary metal guitarist, best known for his work with Pantera and Damageplan. He was gunned down by a man named Nathan Gale during a concert in Columbus, Ohio in 2004. Three other people died in the attack, with several more wounded.

https://metalhammer.teamrock.com/news/2014-05-15/anselmo-up-for-wylde-dimebag-tribute Via TeamRock.com

14. Elvis Presley

“I’m going to the bathroom to read.”

The King of Rock and Roll had a less than dignified death. He had a heart attack while in the bathroom at just 42-years old. His fiance Ginger Alden wrote in her memoir that those were the last words Presley said before she later found unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

http://thewowstyle.com/pictures-of-legend-elvis-presley/ Via TheWowStyle

13. Steve Jobs

“Oh wow. Oh wow. Oh wow.”

The founder of Apple and technological visionary was considered by many to be a modern genius. He was also a well-documented jerk. Despite being the brain behind revolutionary computing ideas, like the iPod and the modern smartphone, Steve Jobs wasn’t smart enough to trust the advice of doctors when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He ignored their treatment options and tried to battle the cancer himself, with a mixture of diet changes, herbal medicines, and acupuncture. He died in 2011, at the age of 56.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Jobs Via Wikipedia

12. Joan Crawford

“Damn it! Don’t you dare ask God to help me!”

Joan Crawford was an American film and television actress who lived to be 73-years old. But she wasn’t ready to accept religion into life at the very end. She reportedly scolded attendants who were praying for her before passing away from a heart attack in 1977.

http://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joan_Crawford Via Wikipedia

11. TuPac Shakur

“F–k you.”

Apparently Tupac was ready to stay gangster until the very end. After being gunned down following a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas, he uttered these famous last words, according to one officer. Shakur died six days later after being on life support.

http://galleryhip.com/tupac-shakur-alive-2014.html Via GalleryHip.com

10. R. Budd Dwyer

“Please, please leave the room if this will affect you.”

The Pennsylvania State Treasurer R. Budd Dwyer may not have been famous before his death, but he certainly was after it. After being being convicted of political corruption, Dwyer scheduled a news conference — presumably to announce his resignation from office. Instead, he read a final speech and then pulled out a .357 and shot himself in the head on live TV.

http://www.pennlive.com/midstate/index.ssf/2010/11/former_pennsylvania_treasurer.html Via PennLive.com

9. Per Ohlin

“Excuse the blood.”

Per Ohlin, the lead singer of the Swedish death metal band Mayhem, had a flair for the dramatic. His stage name was simply “Dead” and was known for loud music and ghoulish makeup. He also had a long history of self-harm and depression. He slit his wrists and throat in 1991, leaving a suicide note that began with the apology “Excuse the blood.”

http://satanicademonia.blogspot.ca/2013/08/per-yngve-ohlin-may-you-rest-in-peace.html Via SatanicaDemonia

8. George Eastman

“To my friends: my work is done. Why wait?”

George Eastman was the founder of Eastman Kodak, the company that would revolutionize the photograph industry. As he grew older though, he found himself in severe pain from a spinal disorder. He committed suicide in 1932, leaving a short and simple note for his family and friends.

http://blogs.democratandchronicle.com/youngprofessionalsstaff/?p=554 Via DemocratAndChronicle.com

7. Kurt Cobain

“It’s better to burn out than fade away.”

The man who helped pioneer the grunge music sound quoted another musician in his suicide note. That’s a line from Neil Young’s “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” that Cobain included as his last words before shooting himself in 1994. It’s hauntingly accurate, as Cobain and Nirvana went from being one of the biggest bands in the world to simply not existing overnight.

http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/kurt-cobain-thought-he-was-gay-as-a-teenager-newly-unearthed-interview-reveals-8901631.html Via The Independent

6. Marie Antoinette

“Pardon me, sir, I did not do it on purpose.”

In the wake of the French Revoltion, Marie Antonette and her husband King Louis XVI were both executed for treason. Antoinette accidently stepped on her executioner’s foot while climbing the guillotine’s scaffold. Forever the lady, she apologized before promptly losing her head.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Antoinette Via Wikipedia

5. Humphrey Bogart

“I should have never switched from Scotch to Martinis.”

The legendary American actor was most famous for his roles in film classics such as The Maltese Falcon and Casablanca. He was the leader of the Rat Pack before his death in 1957, and allegedly uttered this comical quip before passing away from cancer.

http://atlantisonline.smfforfree2.com/index.php?topic=33346.45 Via AtlantisOnline

4. Gia Allemand

“Mom gets everything.”

The reality TV star, known for her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor Pad, hung herself in 2013 at just 29-years old. Allemand reportedly left a suicide note with the final words “Mom gets everything,” which we can assume was her attempt at making a will. She officially died two days later when hospital staff removed her from life support.

http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/gia-allemands-mother-was-on-the-phone-with-bachelor-star-during-suicide-201399 Via USmagazine

3. Walt Disney

“Kurt Russell.”

This one remains a mystery to this day. The man who was responsible for the creation of Disney scribbled down the name of then-child actor Kurt Russell on a piece of paper as his final communication in 1966. His family couldn’t figure out why, and even Russell himself says he doesn’t know the significance.

http://www.jonathantony.com/2015/05/06/what-happened-when-walt-disney-lost-his-big-idea/ Via jonathantony.com

2. Princess Diana

“Oh my God.”

Princess Di’s is still one of the most remembered celebrity deaths of all-time. Her car crashed in a Paris tunnel in 1997 when her driver lost control at high speed while drunk. According to a firefighter who was part of the first response team, Diana’s last words were “Oh, my god!”

http://wundergroundmusic.com/shipment-of-princess-diana-memorial-ecstasy-hit-nations-nightclubs/ Via Wundergroundmusic.com

1. Barry White

“Leave me alone, I’m fine.”

Barry White was an excellent singer and songwriter, but not very good at medical diagnosis. While in the hospital for high blood pressure and a failing liver, White allegedly told his nurses to stop bothering him. Bad advice. He passed away shortly after. He was 58.

http://www.mrsoul.co.uk/barry-white-tribute/ Via MrSoul.co.uk