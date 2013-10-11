10 Places You're Probably Being Watched Every Day

" " Windsor & Wiehahn/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images No matter where you turn, seems like some camera is watching you. See more camera pictures

It's a typical Saturday morning, and you have a little time to yourself. You stroll down the sidewalk to your favorite coffee shop and spend a few quality minutes with your favorite latte. Then it's off to the park, where you share a few bread crumbs with a flock of friendly ducks. It sure is nice to enjoy the solitude. But are you really alone?

In the U.S., an estimated 30 million surveillance cameras are in force, recording a stunning 4 billion hours of footage every week [source: Wadwha]. And although the U.S. Supreme Court has made it relatively easy to understand when police surveillance or search oversteps the bounds of the Fourth Amendment (a safeguard against search and seizure without cause) and violates a citizen's "reasonable expectation of privacy," there's no federal law governing public video surveillance.

In fact, the next time you are strolling on a sidewalk, entering a business or feeding the ducks in a city park, your every action is probably being recorded. Let's look at 10 places Big Brother is eyeing you [source: Smedley].