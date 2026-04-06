Which States Require REAL ID to Fly? Short Answer: All of Them

" " You're not packed until you've made sure your REAL ID is in your wallet. Billion Photos / Shutterstock

Many travelers searching which states require REAL ID to fly are surprised by the answer: Every state now follows the same federal rule. The REAL ID Act created minimum security standards for state issued driver's licenses and identification cards used for official federal purposes.

Beginning May 7, 2025, adult travelers must present a REAL ID–compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification (or complete an identity verification process) to board commercial aircraft within the United States.

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The rule applies at TSA security checkpoints nationwide regardless of which state issued the license. That means the question is less about which states require REAL ID and more about whether your driver's license or ID card is REAL ID–compliant. Here are the key facts travelers should understand.