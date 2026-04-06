Which States Require REAL ID to Fly? Short Answer: All of Them

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Apr 6, 2026
You're not packed until you've made sure your REAL ID is in your wallet. Billion Photos / Shutterstock

Many travelers searching which states require REAL ID to fly are surprised by the answer: Every state now follows the same federal rule. The REAL ID Act created minimum security standards for state issued driver's licenses and identification cards used for official federal purposes.

Beginning May 7, 2025, adult travelers must present a REAL ID–compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification (or complete an identity verification process) to board commercial aircraft within the United States.

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The rule applies at TSA security checkpoints nationwide regardless of which state issued the license. That means the question is less about which states require REAL ID and more about whether your driver's license or ID card is REAL ID–compliant. Here are the key facts travelers should understand.

Contents
  1. All 50 States And DC Issue REAL ID-Compliant Licenses
  2. 5 States Issue Enhanced Driver's Licenses
  3. What REAL ID Is And Why It Exists
  4. What Happens At TSA Security Checkpoints
  5. What Happens If Your License Is Not REAL ID–Compliant?
  6. Acceptable Alternatives To REAL ID
  7. Rules For Children Traveling Within The United States
  8. How To Get A REAL ID

All 50 States And DC Issue REAL ID-Compliant Licenses

All 50 states and the District of Columbia now issue REAL ID–compliant driver's licenses and identification cards. These IDs follow the security standards for state identification established by the REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005.

The law prohibits federal agencies from accepting licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these minimum security standards. Because every state now complies, state-issued driver's licenses can be used for official REAL ID purposes if they include the required features.

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REAL ID–compliant cards display a star marking in the upper/top portion of the license. In some states this appears as a gold star in the corner of the card.

5 States Issue Enhanced Driver's Licenses

Some states issue enhanced driver's licenses that also serve as an acceptable form of identification for air travel. These IDs are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID–compliant licenses even if they do not have a star marking.

Currently five states issue enhanced driver's licenses: Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington. These state-issued enhanced driver's licenses can also be used for land or sea border crossings into Canada, Mexico, and parts of the Caribbean.

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Enhanced driver's licenses are still valid identification at airport security checkpoints and are accepted by TSA as an acceptable form of ID for boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.

What REAL ID Is And Why It Exists

The REAL ID Act was passed after the September 11 attacks to improve identity verification and security standards for state issued identification.

The law created strict requirements for driver's licenses and identification cards issued by motor vehicles agencies.

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To obtain a REAL ID compliant license, applicants must provide acceptable documents proving their full legal name, date of birth, lawful presence, Social Security number, and address of principal residence.

These stronger requirements help federal agencies confirm identity before allowing access to federal facilities, nuclear power plants, or commercial aircraft.

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What Happens At TSA Security Checkpoints

When passengers arrive at airport security checkpoints, they must provide identification to TSA officers or complete an identity verification process.

Adult travelers age 18 and older must present a valid acceptable form of identification or complete an identity verification process before passing through a TSA checkpoint.

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TSA accepts REAL ID–compliant driver's licenses, state identification cards, and several acceptable alternatives such as a U.S passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or DHS trusted traveler cards like Global Entry.

Travelers who attempt to fly domestically with noncompliant identification may be delayed or denied entry at the security checkpoint.

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What Happens If Your License Is Not REAL ID–Compliant?

Some licenses and identification cards may still be marked with wording such as "Not for Federal Identification." These IDs are not valid for air travel or access to federal facilities.

If a traveler arrives at a TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID–compliant license or another acceptable form of ID, TSA may attempt identity verification using the ConfirmID system. Beginning February 1, 2026 travelers without acceptable identification may be required pay a $45 fee for identity verification.

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The TSA ConfirmID process alone could take up to 30 minutes and travelers may still be denied access if identity cannot be verified.

Acceptable Alternatives To REAL ID

Even if you do not have a REAL ID compliant driver's license, several other acceptable forms of identification allow travelers to board commercial aircraft.

Acceptable alternatives include:

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  • U.S passport
  • Passport card
  • Permanent resident card
  • DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry
  • Defense ID issued to military personnel

These documents meet federal government identity verification standards and are accepted at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

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Rules For Children Traveling Within The United States

Children under 18 generally do not need to provide identification when flying domestically within the United States. TSA does not require children to present ID if they are traveling with an adult who provides acceptable identification.

Adult passengers accompanying children must still present a REAL ID compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of identification, or complete an identity verification process at the security checkpoint.

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How To Get A REAL ID

To obtain a REAL ID–compliant license, travelers must visit their state's driver's licensing agency, usually operated by the department of motor vehicles (DMV) or similar motor vehicles authority.

Applicants must provide documentation proving identity and lawful status, including proof of their Social Security number and evidence of lawful presence in the United States. States may impose additional documentation requirements beyond the federal minimum standards.

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Once issued, the REAL ID compliant driver's license or ID card can be used to board commercial aircraft, access federal facilities, and meet federal government identification requirements for official REAL ID purposes.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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