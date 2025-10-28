10 States With the Highest Crime Rates

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 28, 2025
When people ask about the states with the highest crime rates, they’re usually looking at two categories: violent crimes and property crimes.

Violent crime includes offenses like aggravated assault, robbery and homicide. Property crime covers burglary, larceny (theft), and motor vehicle theft. Both create real risks for citizens, impact public health, and shape legal options for victims seeking justice or fair compensation.

Understanding which states top the list helps inform decisions about safety, policy and prevention. The following rankings are based on FBI crime data, public health reports and other national statistics.

Contents
  1. Louisiana
  2. New Mexico
  3. Alaska
  4. Tennessee
  5. Arkansas
  6. Missouri
  7. South Carolina
  8. Alabama
  9. Michigan
  10. Mississippi
  11. Recognizing the Bigger Picture

1. Louisiana

Louisiana consistently shows high violent crime and homicide rates. Major cities like New Orleans contribute to the state’s position, but rural areas aren't immune.

High poverty, public health challenges, and limited education access all contribute to Louisiana’s high crime rates. Property crime and aggravated assault remain common, putting citizens at greater risk.

2. New Mexico

This state has one of the highest property crime rates in the country, including burglary and vehicle theft. Its violent crime rate also includes a high percentage of aggravated assaults.

Local law enforcement agencies continue to fight crime, but systemic issues such as poverty and lack of mental health support persist.

3. Alaska

Despite its low population, Alaska ranks high in violent crimes like domestic violence and sexual assault.

Isolation and limited access to health care or law enforcement in rural Alaska make crime prevention much more difficult. Victims often struggle to access justice or protection in remote areas, and the state sees an above-average rate of accidental injuries and deaths.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee regularly appears among the most dangerous states due to its violent crime rate, particularly in Memphis. Crimes include homicide, robbery and aggravated assault.

Socioeconomic factors, education gaps and healthcare access all contribute to higher crime rates.

5. Arkansas

Arkansas sees high rates of both violent and property crimes, and violent offenses often leave victims with serious injuries or long-term consequences. Public agencies continue working on prevention, but poverty and systemic issues remain major obstacles.

6. Missouri

St. Louis and other urban centers drive Missouri’s high homicide rates. The state struggles with gun violence, tight public-safety budgets, and high levels of property crime.

Courts regularly handle civil claims involving injuries or wrongful deaths from criminal acts, as well as negligence cases like defective-product injuries.

7. South Carolina

Aggravated assault and burglary are major problems in South Carolina. Citizens face risks ranging from violent crime to property loss.

Victim support services play a crucial role in assisting families and individuals recovering from traumatic incidents.

8. Alabama

Alabama's violent crime rate includes frequent incidents of assault, robbery and domestic violence. Socioeconomic and health factors—such as Alabama’s poor healthcare access and high poverty rate—add to the risk of crime.

Prevention efforts now involve both legal and community-based strategies to reduce crime.

9. Michigan

Detroit contributes heavily to Michigan’s crime data. While reforms have reduced violent crime in some cities, the state still faces significant challenges related to theft, homicides and urban decay.

Citizens also often pursue legal compensation when injured by defective products or unsafe conditions.

10. Mississippi

Mississippi has a high violent crime level and the nation’s highest homicide rate. Chronic underfunding, severe health disparities, and deep-rooted poverty make crime prevention difficult.

Citizens and agencies alike work to protect vulnerable populations from both injury and crime.

Recognizing the Bigger Picture

High crime rates don’t define an entire state, but they do reveal patterns related to poverty, education, health and population density. These states all face challenges that extend beyond law enforcement.

Public safety, support for victims, access to legal remedies and better data practices are essential.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

