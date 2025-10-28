10 States With the Highest Crime Rates

" " The No. 1 spot on this list is also home to a popular tourist destination. Marcus E Jones / Shutterstock

When people ask about the states with the highest crime rates, they’re usually looking at two categories: violent crimes and property crimes.

Violent crime includes offenses like aggravated assault, robbery and homicide. Property crime covers burglary, larceny (theft), and motor vehicle theft. Both create real risks for citizens, impact public health, and shape legal options for victims seeking justice or fair compensation.

Understanding which states top the list helps inform decisions about safety, policy and prevention. The following rankings are based on FBI crime data, public health reports and other national statistics.