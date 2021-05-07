Quiz: Can You Spot the Misspelled Words?

Some words, like cat or dog, are easy enough to spell. Others, however, cause quite the spelling frakas. Or is it fracas? Take the quiz to determine your spelling IQ!

Fill in the blank: "I'm _________ going to ace this quiz." defanitely definately definitely Struggling with this one? Do a bit of word association, like "Dolphins definitely have fins." Get it?

Let's say you're giving your opinion in a helpful manner. What are you offering? advise advice Advice is the noun (the thing you are giving). Advise is the verb, or the action of giving advice. So you can advise someone by giving them advice. No wonder people get these confused! advisse

In the year 2000 we entered into a new what? millennium A lot of people want to drop that second "n." But in this case, it's the more the merrier! millenium milennium

"Oh no, I can't believe that humiliating thing just happened!" What are you? embarassed embarrassed Many people are embarrassed when they get called out for leaving the second "r" out of "embarrass." embarrased

You're about to clean the house. Which appliance will you pull out to take care of the carpet? vacuum Many people struggle with the c to u ratio in this word. Incidentally, a vacuum isn't just a cleaning tool. It's also "a space entirely devoid of matter," according to the Oxford dictionary. vaccuum vaccum

Let's say you need to keep two kids from fighting. What are you going to do? Seperate them. Separate them. Many people mess this up by spelling it "seperate." That's an embarrassing gaffe, especially in a work email! Seperete them.

Fill in the blank: "It's 90 degrees __ outside." Farenheit fahrenhite Fahrenheit Bonus if you remembered the "h" before the "r" and capitalized the word. This temperature scale is named after Gabriel Daniel Fahrenheit, the German physicist who designed it.

What's the correct spelling of the word that is the past tense of "occur"? ocurred occurred Two sets of double consonants make this an extremely misspelled word. Another one like it is "accommodate." occured

You want to write a letter to someone the old-fashioned way. What do you use? stationary stationery When the word ends in "-ery" it refers to paper, envelopes and other such writing tools. When it ends in "-ary" it means "immobile" or "fixed," like an exercise bike or that car on your neighbor's lawn that hasn't moved in months. stashionary