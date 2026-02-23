The Safest Place During Martial Law Depends on Your Resources

" " The time to figure out your plan is before martial law is declared, not after. Mircea Moira / Shutterstock

If you are wondering about the safest place during martial law, you are probably thinking about emergency scenarios like widespread civil unrest, war or natural disasters.

Martial law usually refers to an emergency in which the military takes the place of civilian government and exercises jurisdiction over civilians in a particular area, but the term has no established legal definition.

Martial law has been declared more than 60 times in U.S. history—mostly by state and local officials—and declarations have varied widely in scope and duration. Still, understanding where to go and how to stay safe during such a time starts with preparation, awareness, and calm decision-making.