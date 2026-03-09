10 Safest Cities in Mexico: San Miguel, Merida, PV, and Beyond

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Mar 9, 2026
Merida is beautiful, safe, and extremely tourist-friendly. mehdi33300 / Shutterstock

Travelers searching for the safest cities in Mexico often want clear facts about crime rates, safety concerns, and overall atmosphere. Mexico is a large and diverse country, and safety varies widely across regions, from northern Mexico to the Yucatán Peninsula.

While no destination is risk free, these 10 cities in Mexico are often described as safer options based on perceived safety and local authorities’ efforts. With practical safety tips, visitors can plan a safe and enjoyable trip.

Contents
  1. San Miguel de Allende
  2. Merida
  3. La Paz
  4. Puerto Vallarta
  5. Playa del Carmen
  6. Oaxaca City
  7. San Cristobal de las Casas
  8. Cabo San Lucas
  9. Queretaro
  10. Campeche

1. San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende stands out as a tourist destination in Mexico’s central highlands. This stunning city features cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and a historic center recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

With a welcoming community, thriving art galleries, and year-round spring weather, San Miguel attracts digital nomads, retirees, and young families. Crime rates remain lower than in many major cities, and the small town feel adds to its perceived safety.

2. Merida

Located on the Yucatán Peninsula, Mérida is often described as a safe place for expats in Mexico. Its historic center, colorful colonial cities vibe, and strong local communities contribute to a welcoming atmosphere.

Though petty crime can occur, violent crime remains relatively low compared to Mexico City and other large urban areas. Reliable services and visible emergency services enhance community confidence.

3. La Paz

La Paz, Mexico, in Baja California Sur, sits along the Sea of Cortez with beautiful beaches and a relaxed pace. Unlike busier resort areas such as Los Cabos or Cabo San Lucas, La Paz retains a sleepy fishing village character.

Nature lovers come for scuba diving, nearby beaches, and natural beauty along the Sea of Cortez. Increased police presence and coordinated efforts by local authorities support safety for residents and visitors.

4. Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is a well-established beach town and port city on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. As a well established tourist town and port city, it benefits from strong infrastructure and attention from local authorities.

Both the beaches and the lively city center draw international visitors year-round. While safety concerns exist in parts of the country, this coastal city maintains a reputation as a safe and enjoyable trip destination.

5. Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen on Mexico’s Caribbean Coast remains a popular tourist destination in the Mexican Caribbean. Known for ancient Mayan ruins nearby and easy access to other beach towns, it attracts remote workers and vacationers alike.

Petty crime can occur in crowded areas, so practical safety tips such as avoiding isolated streets at night and using licensed transportation matter. Compared with some major cities, violent crime rates affecting tourists remain lower.

6. Oaxaca City

Oaxaca City in southern Mexico blends colonial architecture, vibrant markets, and mountain views near the Sierra Madre Mountains. Its charming city atmosphere and strong cultural identity create a welcoming environment.

Though Mexico is a diverse country with complex crime trends, Oaxaca City maintains relatively stable crime rates in its central region. Visitors often cite a strong sense of community safety.

7. San Cristobal de las Casas

In the highlands of southern Mexico, this city offers a small town feel with colorful buildings and nearby natural beauty. It appeals to travelers seeking a slower pace away from the busiest resort zones.

Local communities and community oriented policing contribute to perceived safety. As with anywhere, awareness of surroundings and following safety tips improve the experience.

8. Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur is part of the Los Cabos corridor. While Baja California has experienced safety concerns in certain areas, resort zones here benefit from security measures and tourism investment.

As an international destination with reliable services, emergency services, and a visible security presence, Cabo San Lucas is a coastal option for visitors.

9. Queretaro

Located north of Mexico City in the central region, Queretaro features a UNESCO-recognized historic center and thriving economy. It blends colonial cities charm with modern development.

Lower violent crime rates than many major cities and steady growth in businesses make it attractive to families and professionals.

10. Campeche

Campeche, another UNESCO World Heritage Site city on the Yucatán Peninsula, is known for pastel buildings and fortified walls. This coastal city offers a quieter alternative to busier destinations.

Crime rates remain relatively low, and the welcoming atmosphere of local communities enhances its reputation as one of Mexico’s safest cities.

Mexico is a large and diverse country, and safety varies widely across regions. From beach towns along the Pacific Coast to colonial cities in the central highlands, safety depends on location, timing, and personal awareness.

Research current conditions, follow practical safety tips, and stay informed about local guidance to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

