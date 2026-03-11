10 Most Corrupt States in the U.S. (That We Know Of)

" " Corruption takes many forms. Korawat photo shoot / Shutterstock

The most corrupt states often appear in research that tracks public corruption convictions, bribery cases, and misconduct among elected officials. In the United States, investigators and political science researchers try to measure corruption using data from the Department of Justice and other public corruption statistics.

Studies examine legal and illegal corruption across the executive branch, legislative branches, and judicial branches. The goal is to shed light on how public officials misuse government power for private interest.

Several reports compare federal public corruption convictions per 100,000 population across American states; work connected with Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics examines “illegal” and “legal” corruption using survey-based indices.

Using that ranking system and U.S. Department of Justice public corruption conviction data, these are nine U.S. states (and the District of Columbia) that frequently appear in discussions of higher public corruption conviction rates.