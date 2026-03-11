10 Most Corrupt States in the U.S. (That We Know Of)

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Mar 11, 2026
Corruption takes many forms. Korawat photo shoot / Shutterstock

The most corrupt states often appear in research that tracks public corruption convictions, bribery cases, and misconduct among elected officials. In the United States, investigators and political science researchers try to measure corruption using data from the Department of Justice and other public corruption statistics.

Studies examine legal and illegal corruption across the executive branch, legislative branches, and judicial branches. The goal is to shed light on how public officials misuse government power for private interest.

Several reports compare federal public corruption convictions per 100,000 population across American states; work connected with Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics examines “illegal” and “legal” corruption using survey-based indices.

Using that ranking system and U.S. Department of Justice public corruption conviction data, these are nine U.S. states (and the District of Columbia) that frequently appear in discussions of higher public corruption conviction rates.

Contents
  1. Louisiana
  2. Illinois
  3. California
  4. Florida
  5. Texas
  6. Kentucky
  7. West Virginia
  8. District of Columbia
  9. South Dakota
  10. North Dakota

1. Louisiana

Louisiana regularly appears near the top of corruption rankings in reports analyzing state corruption. Public corruption convictions involving government employees and elected officials have been extremely common over decades of state politics.

Investigations often involve bribery, misuse of public funds, or conflicts of interest. According to Department of Justice data, Louisiana has historically recorded some of the highest convictions per capita among U.S. states.

2. Illinois

Illinois has experienced several high-profile corruption scandals involving governors, legislators, and local government officials. Investigative reporters and news reporters have documented corruption cases stretching across the executive branch and state legislatures.

Political science researchers frequently use Illinois as an example when analyzing public sector corruption in American states.

3. California

California has the largest population of any state, which creates a large pool of government employees and elected officials. That scale can increase the number of corruption convictions, even when rates remain moderate.

Cases often involve local governments, city contracts, and disputes over installing red light cameras or infrastructure projects. Public corruption investigations sometimes target officials in large metropolitan areas.

4. Florida

Florida has seen numerous corruption cases tied to campaign finance conflicts and bribery involving public officials. Rapid population growth and intense state politics create conditions where corruption investigations appear frequently.

Federal prosecutors in the Department of Justice have pursued cases involving local officials, county governments, and public contractors.

5. Texas

Texas combines a large population with complex state legislatures and sprawling local governments. That structure creates many opportunities for legal and illegal corruption to occur.

Public corruption statistics show periodic convictions involving public officials, procurement deals, and regulatory decisions affecting businesses.

6. Kentucky

Kentucky has faced repeated corruption investigations involving both state politics and local government. In some cases, elected officials accepted bribes or steered contracts toward allies.

Federal prosecutors have brought charges against government employees and legislators accused of violating ethics laws.

7. West Virginia

West Virginia has experienced corruption scandals involving state legislators and officials in the executive branch. Several high-profile investigations over the past 10 years resulted in convictions tied to bribery and financial misconduct.

These cases often involve disputes over government contracts, campaign donations, or conflicts of interest.

8. District of Columbia

The District of Columbia is not a state, but analysts often include it in studies of public corruption. As the seat of the national government, the region contains thousands of government employees and agencies.

That concentration of political activity increases the likelihood of corruption investigations and public corruption convictions.

9. South Dakota

South Dakota occasionally appears in corruption reports tied to state politics and government ethics investigations. Analysts studying corruption data sometimes compare South Dakota with neighboring North Dakota when measuring corruption rates.

While corruption is not extremely common, several factors such as small populations can influence per-capita convictions.

10. North Dakota

North Dakota has experienced periodic corruption cases involving local officials and state government agencies. Some investigations have examined contracts, regulatory decisions, and relationships between public officials and businesses.

Researchers often note that corruption levels vary widely depending on the ranking system used and the type of data collected.

Researchers emphasize that measuring corruption is difficult. Some corrupt acts never lead to investigation or conviction, while strong oversight may increase reported corruption statistics.

Other reports examining the least corrupt states often highlight places such as New Hampshire or states with strong ethics laws and transparency systems. These comparisons help researchers understand how government accountability affects corruption across the country.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

