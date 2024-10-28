Who Has the Longest Name in the World?

One of the most famous names in the realm of record-breaking monikers is Hubert Blaine Wolfeschlegelsteinhausenbergerdorff, Sr. And before you think to yourself, that's not that long ... that's his nickname. His full name boasts an incredible 746 characters.

His surname alone is so long that it looks more like a paragraph than a last name. Born in Germany, Hubert's full name is a mouthful that would take most people several minutes to pronounce — and that's if they even get it right.

Advertisement

Hubert’s epic name includes a string of words that describe a variety of things, from professions to physical characteristics, stretching all the way back to his ancestors' origins. His name was so extraordinary that it earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s longest personal name.

Are you ready for the full name? It's:

Adolph Blaine Charles David Earl Frederick Gerald Hubert Irvin John Kenneth Lloyd Martin Nero Oliver Paul Quincy Randolph Sherman Thomas Uncas Victor William Xerxes Yancy Zeus Wolfeschlegel­steinhausen­bergerdorff­welche­vor­altern­waren­gewissenhaft­schafers­wessen­schafe­waren­wohl­gepflege­und­sorgfaltigkeit­beschutzen­vor­angreifen­durch­ihr­raubgierig­feinde­welche­vor­altern­zwolfhundert­tausend­jahres­voran­die­erscheinen­von­der­erste­erdemensch­der­raumschiff­genacht­mit­tungstein­und­sieben­iridium­elektrisch­motors­gebrauch­licht­als­sein­ursprung­von­kraft­gestart­sein­lange­fahrt­hinzwischen­sternartig­raum­auf­der­suchen­nachbarschaft­der­stern­welche­gehabt­bewohnbar­planeten­kreise­drehen­sich­und­wohin­der­neue­rasse­von­verstandig­menschlichkeit­konnte­fortpflanzen­und­sich­erfreuen­an­lebenslanglich­freude­und­ruhe­mit­nicht­ein­furcht­vor­angreifen­vor­anderer­intelligent­geschopfs­von­hinzwischen­sternartig­raum Sr.

It might not roll off the tongue, but it's certainly unforgettable.