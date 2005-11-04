How FEMA Works

Prior to the formation of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FEMA performed many of its current functions. In the 1990s, FEMA was made a cabinet-level agency, and the all-hazards aim of the agency was very much in line with overall homeland security functions. However, the 2001 terrorist attacks exposed the need for a more comprehensive agency that would also coordinate border security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Now, FEMA is just one part of the Department of Homeland Security.
FEMA is divided into ten regional offices. These offices work with the states within their region to coordinate disaster mitigation and response. FEMA employs about 2,600 people full-time nationwide, with a reserve of 4,000 more who remain on standby until a disaster strikes.
When a disaster occurs (or prior to it happening, if they have some warning), FEMA starts working with the affected state's Federal Coordinating Officer (FCO). This person is recommended by FEMA and appointed by the president. A Disaster Field Office is set up near the scene of the disaster -- from there, the FCO coordinates relief efforts and works to maintain a flow of information to rescue personnel and political leaders. Federal and state groups work together to provide the necessary relief efforts.
Federal disaster relief is divided into 12 Emergency Support Functions (ESF), each provided by a different agency or agencies. The 12 ESFs are:
ESF 1: Transportation
Provides civilian and military transportation
Lead agency: Department of Transportation
ESF 2: Communications
Provides telecommunications support
Lead agency: National Communications System
ESF 3: Public Works and Engineering
Restores essential public services and facilities
Lead agency: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense
ESF 4: Fire Fighting
Detects and suppresses wildland, rural and urban fires
Lead agency: U.S. Forest Service, Department of Agriculture
ESF 5: Information and Planning
Collects, analyzes and disseminates critical information to facilitate the overall federal response and recovery operations
Lead agency: Federal Emergency Management Agency
ESF 6: Mass Care
Manages and coordinates food, shelter and first aid for victims; provides bulk distribution of relief supplies; operates a system to assist family reunification
Lead agency: American Red Cross
ESF 7: Resource Support
Provides equipment, materials, supplies and personnel to federal entities during response operations
Lead agency: General Services Administration
ESF 8: Health and Medical Services
Provides assistance for public health and medical care needs
Lead agency: U.S. Public Health Service, Department of Health and Human Services
ESF 9: Urban Search and Rescue
Locates, extricates and provides initial medical treatment to victims trapped in collapsed structures
Lead agency:Federal Emergency Management Agency
ESF 10: Hazardous Materials
Supports federal response to actual or potential releases of oil and hazardous materials
Lead agency: Environmental Protection Agency
ESF 11: Food
Identifies food needs; ensures that food gets to areas affected by disaster
Lead agency: Food and Nutrition Service, Department of Agriculture
ESF 12: Energy
Restores power systems and fuel supplies
Lead agency: Department of Energy
ESF 13: Public Safety and Security
Provides law enforcement services
Lead agency: Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice
ESF 14: Long-Term Community Recovery and Mitigation
Enables community recovery from the long-term consequences of a disaster
Lead agency: Department of Homeland Security/Emergency Preparedness and Response/Federal Emergency Management Agency
ESF 15: External Affairs Annex
Ensures that Federal assets are deployed to the field during incidents requiring a coordinated Federal response
Lead agency: Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency
In the next section, we'll look at some of the problems with FEMA.