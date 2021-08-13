Say What? The Famous Last Words Quiz

Whether these people knew it or not, their famous last words made a real statement. How many can you figure out?

Question of 10

"Tomorrow, at sunrise, I shall no longer be here,” were the famous last words of whom? Prophet Muhammad Martin Luther King Nostradamus The famous French physician and astrologer started making prophecies in 1555, which he later published in his first book, "Centuries." Incidentally, he was not wrong about his impending demise.

What were Elvis Presley's famous last words? "I have left the building." "I'm going to the bathroom to read." Presley's fiancé later released a memoir detailing the circumstances of his death in 1977. After having a hard time sleeping, he told her he was going to the bathroom to read, where he famously died. "Let's have steak for dinner."

“I have offended God and mankind because my work did not reach the quality it should have,” were the last words uttered by which renowned artist? Leonardo da Vinci That's right, even the creator of the Mona Lisa and the Last Supper had insecurity issues. Pablo Picasso Vincent van Gogh

Actor Humphrey Bogart is probably best known for his line, "Here's looking at you, kid," in the film Casablanca. What were his last words? "Goodbye kid, hurry back." Bogart died in 1957 of esophageal cancer. His end came while wife Lauren Bacall was out picking up their children. "Where's Lauren?" "Someone get me a smoke already."

Which beloved singer said, "I'm losing it," as he died? David Bowie James Brown Frank Sinatra Ol' Blue Eyes died of a heart attack at age 82 in 1998.

Which former British prime minister's dying words were "I'm bored with it all"? Margaret Thatcher Winston Churchill Churchill, who saw the United Kingdom through World War II, had suffered a series of strokes. Sounds like he was over life, though he did add to his earlier statement, "The journey has been enjoyable and well worth making – once!" Anthony Eden

Steve Jobs died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer complications. What were his final words? "It was worth it." "I should have worked less." "Oh wow. Oh wow. Oh wow." Such were the Apple co-founder's final words, according to his sister.

As Marie Antoinette was led to the guillotine, what did she say? "Let them eat cake." “Pardonnez-moi, monsieur.” Ever polite, Marie Antoinette famously stepped on her executioner's foot, then apologized for it. "I have seen all, I have heard all, I have forgotten all."

Whose last words were "Swing low, sweet chariot"? Harriet Tubman The famed abolitionist and Underground Railroad organizer sang hymns with her family while on her deathbed in 1913. Bessie Smith Harriet Beecher Stowe