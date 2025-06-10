18 Famous Landmarks: Huge Statues, Waterfalls and More

" " Some views are worth more than 1,000 words. MeogiaPhoto / Getty Images

Some of the world’s most awe-inspiring spots are natural wonders, whereas other famous landmarks offer a peek into the past.

These iconic places are top tourist attractions for a reason. They're not just perfect for selfies; they tell stories, showcase natural beauty and often serve as symbols of a city or country.

From the peaks of the ancient world to marvels of modern architecture, these sites captivate millions. And whether they’re bathed in golden light during early morning or buzzing with tourists in the afternoon, each landmark offers a unique slice of history and wonder.