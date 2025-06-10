18 Famous Landmarks: Huge Statues, Waterfalls and More

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Jun 10, 2025
ha long bay
Some views are worth more than 1,000 words. MeogiaPhoto / Getty Images

Some of the world’s most awe-inspiring spots are natural wonders, whereas other famous landmarks offer a peek into the past.

These iconic places are top tourist attractions for a reason. They're not just perfect for selfies; they tell stories, showcase natural beauty and often serve as symbols of a city or country.

From the peaks of the ancient world to marvels of modern architecture, these sites captivate millions. And whether they’re bathed in golden light during early morning or buzzing with tourists in the afternoon, each landmark offers a unique slice of history and wonder.

Contents
  1. Statue of Liberty
  2. Empire State Building
  3. Eiffel Tower
  4. Grand Canyon
  5. Golden Gate Bridge
  6. Great Wall of China
  7. Sydney Opera House
  8. Machu Picchu
  9. Mount Rushmore National Memorial
  10. Leaning Tower of Pisa
  11. Niagara Falls
  12. Alcatraz Island
  13. Vatican City
  14. Ha Long Bay
  15. Salar de Uyuni
  16. Banff National Park
  17. Forbidden City
  18. Easter Island

1. Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty
Statue of Liberty. AscentXmedia / Getty Images

Standing tall on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty is one of the most iconic symbols of the Western Hemisphere. Gifted by France in 1886, "Lady Liberty" has welcomed generations of immigrants arriving by sea.

You can catch breathtaking views from Battery Park or take a ferry for an up-close experience. The statue is also one of the most-photographed landmarks in the world and a must-see in the list of most-visited tourist attractions.

2. Empire State Building

Empire State Building
Empire State Building. Yukinori Hasumi / Getty Images

This towering skyscraper in New York City, one of the world's financial capitals, offers panoramic views of New York Harbor. Its Art Deco design has made it one of the most famous landmarks and a popular tourist attraction. The best time to visit is during sunset when the city lights begin to sparkle.

3. Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower. Mike Reid Photography / Getty Images

Paris wouldn’t be Paris without the Eiffel Tower. Constructed in 1889, it remains one of the most-visited tourist attractions globally. Whether viewed from the Champ de Mars or the Trocadéro, it’s a jaw-dropper.

To see it at its best, visit in the early evening when golden light illuminates its iron lattice. It’s a staple on any list of iconic landmarks.

4. Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon. Dean Fikar / Getty Images

This colossal natural wonder carved by the Colorado River is split into the South Rim and North Rim. The South Rim is more accessible and offers sweeping vistas of the canyon’s layered rock. It’s located within Grand Canyon National Park, one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S.

The Grand Canyon isn’t just a tourist attraction; it’s a stunning testament to geological history.

5. Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge
Golden Gate Bridge. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Spanning the entrance to San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is not just a feat of engineering but also one of the most iconic landmarks in the world.

Painted in International Orange, it connects San Francisco to Marin County and is often blanketed by fog, creating stunning visuals. Alcatraz Island nearby adds historical depth to the area, making this a top tourist destination in California.

6. Great Wall of China

Great Wall of China
Great Wall of China. Wang Yukun / Getty Images

Snaking across hills and plains, the Great Wall stretches over 13,000 miles (21,196 kilometers). Built to protect ancient China from invasions, it’s now a top UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders.

Its rocky hill overlooks and temple complexes give you a deep sense of historical significance. The Great Wall represents the legacy of an ancient city and the resilience of civilizations.

7. Sydney Opera House

Sydney Opera House
Sydney Opera House. Pastor / Getty Images

Jutting into Sydney Harbor like sails catching the wind, the Sydney Opera House is a marvel of modern architecture.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is both a performing arts center and a major tourist magnet. It's a must-see for anyone exploring the capital city of New South Wales and a highlight among landmarks in the world.

8. Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu. Ruben Earth / Getty Images

High in the Andes of South America, the ancient city of Machu Picchu reveals Incan ingenuity. This historic site, often shrouded in mist, sits above the Urubamba River valley.

As one of the new Seven Wonders and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it draws visitors from around the globe and often referred to as the Lost City of the Incas.

9. Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images

Carved into a rocky hill in South Dakota, this national monument features the faces of four U.S. presidents, including George Washington.

Located near Rapid City, it combines artistry with patriotism and is a standout among American landmarks. The site is a testament to historical achievements and draws visitors seeking both inspiration and education.

10. Leaning Tower of Pisa

Leaning Tower of Pisa
Leaning Tower of Pisa. Dado Daniela / Getty Images

In the heart of Italy, the Leaning Tower of Pisa has defied gravity since the 12th century. Though it leans due to unstable foundation soil, engineers have stabilized it enough to welcome tourists. It’s part of a larger temple complex that includes the cathedral and baptistery.

This leaning tower has become an emblem of resilience in architectural history.

11. Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls. Prasit photo / Getty Images

Comprising the Horseshoe Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, Niagara Falls is one of North America’s most famous natural wonders.

Straddling the U.S.-Canada border, it’s a popular tourist attraction and honeymoon hotspot. The falls represent natural beauty in its rawest form and are part of many travel bucket lists.

12. Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz Island
Alcatraz Island. Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty Images

Once home to a notorious prison, Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay now welcomes tourists curious about its storied past.

Not far from the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco is known for, this historic site also offers unmatched views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. Its legacy as a former penitentiary makes it one of the more unique tourist attractions.

13. Vatican City

St. Peters Basilica
St. Peters Basilica, Vatican City. Laurie Chamberlain / Getty Images

Home to the largest religious monument (St. Peter’s Basilica), Vatican City is both a spiritual center and a cultural treasure trove. As the official residence of the pope, it’s packed with Renaissance art and religious significance. It remains a vital destination in the Western world for those exploring spiritual and artistic heritage.

14. Ha Long Bay

Ha Long Bay
Ha Long Bay. Nikada / Getty Images

A maze of limestone islands in the Pacific Ocean, Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its natural beauty. Tourists can kayak through caves and explore hidden beaches. It’s a top pick among natural wonders in Southeast Asia and showcases Vietnam’s aquatic splendor.

15. Salar de Uyuni

Salar de Uyuni
Salar de Uyuni. dataichi - Simon Dubreuil / Getty Images

Located in Bolivia, Salar de Uyuni stretches over 4,000 square miles (10,360 square kilometers), making it the world's largest salt flat.

In the rainy season, it becomes a giant mirror. It’s a surreal destination for anyone fascinated by unique landscapes. The area is one of the world's most extraordinary and photographed landmarks.

16. Banff National Park

Banff National Park
Banff National Park. Photography by Deb Snelson / Getty Images

Set in the Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park is renowned for its turquoise lakes and mountain scenery. It’s a haven for outdoor lovers and a gem among the planet's natural wonders. A visit offers not just recreational activities but also a deep appreciation for preserved wilderness.

17. Forbidden City

Forbidden City
Forbidden City. Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

This temple complex in Beijing served as the imperial palace for centuries and remains a standout among historic sites. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it offers a glimpse into the ancient world and the bureaucratic backbone of Chinese dynasties.

18. Easter Island

Easter Island
Easter Island. Bas Vermolen / Getty Images

Located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, Easter Island is famous for its colossal statues known as moai. These mysterious figures are carved from volcanic tuff and represent one of the world’s most curious cultural relics, emphasizing the island's importance as a historic site.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

