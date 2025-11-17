Ed Gein, Inspiration for 'Psycho,' Never Served Prison Time

" " Many recognize the fictional Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," which took heavy inspiration from the life and crimes of Ed Gein. Usa-Pyon / Shutterstock

If you know anything about horror movies, you've heard the name Ed Gein. This quiet man from rural Wisconsin inspired some of the most terrifying characters in film history.

But the real story of Edward Theodore Gein is more bizarre than anything Hollywood could dream up.

Gein confessed to murdering two women and robbing graves for body parts, making him a murderer and grave robber rather than a typical serial killer. What authorities discovered at his home in 1957 changed the way Americans thought about murder, madness, and the monster next door.