10 Countries With the Lowest Crime Rate, Based on Global Peace Index

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Oct 15, 2025
Austria
You'll find eight European countries on this list, including Austria. AaronChenPS2 / Shutterstock

Feeling safe where you live is about more than just locking your door. It depends on everything from political stability to healthcare to how a country handles conflict.

Based on the countries with the lowest crime rate and data from the Global Peace Index, these nations stand out for their strong sense of societal safety, low violent crime, and secure environments.

Advertisement

These rankings consider key indicators like internal peace, ongoing international conflict, and levels of militarization. Most of the world's safest countries are in Europe, and many boast universal healthcare, effective criminal justice systems, and strong social support networks.

Contents
  1. Iceland
  2. New Zealand
  3. Ireland
  4. Denmark
  5. Austria
  6. Portugal
  7. Singapore
  8. Slovenia
  9. Switzerland
  10. Finland

1. Iceland

Iceland
Iceland. © Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Topping the Global Peace Index, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world. This island nation has exceptionally low crime rates, no standing military, and a strong sense of community.

It experiences few internal conflicts and almost no violent demonstrations. It has one of the highest safety and security scores among all countries ranked.

Advertisement

2. New Zealand

New Zealand
New Zealand. Hans Strand / Getty Images

As one of the safest countries in the Asia-Pacific region, New Zealand offers a secure environment with low levels of violent crime. It supports same-sex adoptions, equal pay, and religious freedom, contributing to its reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Natural disasters pose more risk here than crime.

Advertisement

3. Ireland

Ireland
Ireland. by Andrea Pucci / Getty Images

Ireland has made significant strides in societal safety and global peacefulness over the past few years.

The country is politically stable, part of the European Union, and ranks highly in personal security. With a modern justice system and low military expenditure, it's a model for peaceful societies.

Advertisement

4. Denmark

Denmark
Denmark. BBA Photography / Shutterstock

Located in northern Europe, Denmark consistently ranks among the world's safest countries. It offers universal healthcare, strong social welfare programs, and a very low crime rate.

Political instability is rare, and the country maintains healthy relationships within the European Union and international organizations.

Advertisement

5. Austria

Austria
Austria. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Central Europe’s Austria ranks as the fifth-safest country globally. Known for effective criminal justice systems and low levels of violent crime, Austria offers a secure environment, even in urban areas.

It's also a popular tourist destination, thanks to its safe cities and stable political system.

Advertisement

6. Portugal

Portugal
Portugal. Nick Brundle Photography / Getty Images

Portugal's crime rate is low, and the country has avoided major internal conflicts for decades. Its history of neutrality during World War II and peaceful political transitions support its ranking.

Portugal also sees fewer violent demonstrations compared to other countries in the region.

Advertisement

7. Singapore

Singapore
Singapore. RuslanKphoto / Shutterstock

This city-state in Southeast Asia is renowned for public safety and strict enforcement of laws. Violent crime is rare, and societal safety is a top priority.

Singapore’s government has created one of the world’s most peaceful countries through efficient governance and attention to security.

Advertisement

8. Slovenia

Slovenia
Slovenia. Mazur Travel / Shutterstock

A former part of Yugoslavia, Slovenia has become a peaceful country with a low crime rate. It benefits from being part of Europe, the world’s most peaceful region, and maintains good relations within the EU. Social cohesion and effective policing play key roles in public safety.

Advertisement

9. Switzerland

Switzerland
Switzerland. Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Switzerland ranks high for societal safety, low levels of violent crime, and political neutrality. The country’s reputation for diplomacy extends to its internal policies, and its citizens enjoy strong protections under the law.

It has consistently ranked among the top 10 safest countries for several years.

Advertisement

10. Finland

Finland
Finland. Noppasin Wongchum / Shutterstock

Northern Europe shows up again with Finland, a nation known for internal peace and high levels of personal security. It faces few external conflicts and has robust democratic institutions.

Its strong social support systems and universal healthcare also contribute to its safe, stable society.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...