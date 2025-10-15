10 Countries With the Lowest Crime Rate, Based on Global Peace Index

" " You'll find eight European countries on this list, including Austria. AaronChenPS2 / Shutterstock

Feeling safe where you live is about more than just locking your door. It depends on everything from political stability to healthcare to how a country handles conflict.

Based on the countries with the lowest crime rate and data from the Global Peace Index, these nations stand out for their strong sense of societal safety, low violent crime, and secure environments.

These rankings consider key indicators like internal peace, ongoing international conflict, and levels of militarization. Most of the world's safest countries are in Europe, and many boast universal healthcare, effective criminal justice systems, and strong social support networks.