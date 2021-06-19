Quiz: Should You Capitalize This?

Labrador retriever

Dog breeds are capitalized if the name (or part of it) is a place or person. But if it's not, then the word is lowercase. For example, "Labrador" is a place, so it's capitalized, but retriever is not. "Doberman" is a proper noun because the breed is named after a person. You would capitalize "Jack Russell" because it's a person's name but not "terrier." Some dog breeds are not capitalized because they lack proper nouns, such as cocker spaniel and miniature schnauzer. Confused yet?