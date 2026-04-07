Biggest Frauds in History: 10 Tales of Billion-Dollar Deception

" " You never want to be in a position where someone pushes this button on your company. dizain / Shutterstock

These stories about the biggest frauds in history show how deception inside major companies and financial markets can wipe out billions of dollars and destroy trust in public companies.

These cases often involve accounting fraud, securities fraud, or Ponzi schemes designed to mislead investors about a firm's real financial condition.

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From inflated financial statements to massive Ponzi schemes, the following scandals rank among the most infamous financial fraud events ever uncovered. Many led to bankruptcy, prison sentences, and sweeping changes to corporate governance and financial reporting.