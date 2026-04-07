Biggest Frauds in History: 10 Tales of Billion-Dollar Deception

By: Lena Thaywick  |  Apr 7, 2026
You never want to be in a position where someone pushes this button on your company. dizain / Shutterstock

These stories about the biggest frauds in history show how deception inside major companies and financial markets can wipe out billions of dollars and destroy trust in public companies.

These cases often involve accounting fraud, securities fraud, or Ponzi schemes designed to mislead investors about a firm's real financial condition.

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From inflated financial statements to massive Ponzi schemes, the following scandals rank among the most infamous financial fraud events ever uncovered. Many led to bankruptcy, prison sentences, and sweeping changes to corporate governance and financial reporting.

Contents
  1. Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme
  2. Enron Accounting Fraud
  3. WorldCom Accounting Scandal
  4. Lehman Brothers Accounting Practices
  5. Satyam Computer Services Fraud
  6. Freddie Mac Accounting Misstatements
  7. AIG Accounting Fraud
  8. HealthSouth Accounting Fraud
  9. Tyco International Corporate Fraud
  10. Theranos Technology Fraud
  11. Why Major Financial Frauds Keep Happening

1. Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme

The scheme run by Bernie Madoff is widely considered the largest Ponzi scheme in history. Madoff used money from new investors to pay returns to earlier clients rather than generating legitimate profits.

The fraud ultimately cost investors about $64.8 billion. Madoff confessed in December 2008 after informing two senior employees that his investment advisory business was a fraud. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

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2. Enron Accounting Fraud

Enron was once a powerful energy company with soaring stock prices before its collapse in 2001. Executives used questionable accounting practices to hide huge debts off the company's balance sheet.

When the truth emerged shareholders lost about $74 billion. Thousands of employees also lost their jobs and retirement accounts. The scandal later helped trigger the Sarbanes‑Oxley Act, which strengthened corporate governance and internal controls for public companies.

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3. WorldCom Accounting Scandal

WorldCom committed one of the largest accounting frauds in history by inflating its assets by roughly $11 billion. Internal accountants manipulated financial statements by misclassifying normal expenses known as line costs.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2002. The collapse caused about 30,000 employees to lose their jobs and investors to lose an estimated $180 billion. Former CEO Bernie Ebbers was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

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4. Lehman Brothers Accounting Practices

The investment firm Lehman Brothers played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis. Investigations later found the company used repurchase transactions accounted for as sales to temporarily remove about $50 billion of assets from its balance sheet.

These practices masked the firm's real liabilities and financial condition. When confidence collapsed the company filed for bankruptcy, triggering a global financial panic.

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5. Satyam Computer Services Fraud

Satyam Computer Services became one of the largest corporate scandals in India. Founder Chairman Ramalinga Raju admitted that the company's accounts were falsified, including nonexistent cash and bank balances and other balance sheet misstatements totaling about $1.5 billion.

The fraudulent financial reporting included fake cash balances and fabricated revenue figures. Raju later confessed and faced criminal charges, shaking investor confidence in Indian markets.

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6. Freddie Mac Accounting Misstatements

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac misstated approximately $5 billion in earnings through accounting manipulation designed to smooth out profits.

Regulators later forced the company to restate financial statements and pay $125 million in fines. The scandal resulted in the firing of several senior executives.

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7. AIG Accounting Fraud

American International Group engaged in accounting fraud totaling roughly $3.9 billion. Investigators found that the company used complex transactions to misrepresent its financial statements and inflate financial results.

The company ultimately reached major settlements with regulators and faced extensive scrutiny over its financial reporting practices.

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8. HealthSouth Accounting Fraud

HealthSouth inflated its earnings by about $1.4 billion to meet investor expectations. The fraud involved falsified financial statements and manipulated accounting records.

Federal investigations led to charges against top executives including the former CEO. The scandal exposed weaknesses in internal controls and auditing procedures.

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9. Tyco International Corporate Fraud

Executives at Tyco International used questionable accounting practices and unauthorized bonuses to inflate company income and enrich themselves.

Investigations found that company leaders had improperly taken hundreds of millions of dollars. Several executives were found guilty and received prison sentences for fraud and related charges.

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10. Theranos Technology Fraud

Theranos became one of the most famous modern fraud cases. Founder Elizabeth Holmes claimed the company's technology could perform hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood.

Investigations later revealed the technology did not work as advertised. The deception misled investors and clients for years before the company collapsed and Holmes was found guilty of fraud.

Why Major Financial Frauds Keep Happening

Large fraud scandals often occur when weak internal controls, poor oversight, or pressure to inflate stock price allow executives to manipulate financial reporting. Inflating revenues, hiding liabilities, or filing false documents can temporarily boost profits and attract new investors.

Preventing these fraud cases can be supported by strong auditors, independent company audit committees, and robust whistleblower procedures.

Training employees about fraud awareness and using technology such as data analytics can also help detect suspicious transactions before the damage spreads.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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