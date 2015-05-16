How Star Wars Works

The Ultimate Star Wars Collection with Steve Sansweet

We met with Steve Sansweet at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim to discuss his history with Star Wars and collecting, and find out how Rancho Obi-Wan came to be.

More Videos

Recent Videos

HSW Interviews: Presidential Assassinations with Bryan Young

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Bringing Fans Together

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Convention Consumables

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Fans in Costume

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: 5 Questions for Star Wars Fans

FIND OUT MORE