How the WWE Experience Works

Ever wonder what happens behind-the-scenes at a WWE live event? HowStuffWorks teamed up with WWE​ for an exclusive all-access look! Learn how the WWE ring is built with ring crew and referees Chad Patton and Charles Robinson, how crews build the stage, and how WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Ryback and Seth Rollins prepare for a match.

More Videos

Recent Videos

HSW Interviews: Presidential Assassinations with Bryan Young

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Bringing Fans Together

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Convention Consumables

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: Fans in Costume

FIND OUT MORE

How Star Wars Works: 5 Questions for Star Wars Fans

FIND OUT MORE