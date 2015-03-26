How the WWE Experience Works
Ever wonder what happens behind-the-scenes at a WWE live event? HowStuffWorks teamed up with WWE for an exclusive all-access look! Learn how the WWE ring is built with ring crew and referees Chad Patton and Charles Robinson, how crews build the stage, and how WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Ryback and Seth Rollins prepare for a match.
