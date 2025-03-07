The Tragedy of Caleb Schwab and a Lethal Waterslide

Tyler Austin Miles, the former operations director of the park, and other associates, including Jeff Henry and John Schooley, the designers of the slide, faced criminal charges under Kansas law ranging from involuntary manslaughter to aggravated battery.

A grand jury indictment pointed out that the ride lacked technical expertise in its conception. The criminal investigation also revealed the raft Caleb had been in was involved in multiple safety incidents prior to his fatal amusement park accident. However, the Kansas park officials had not properly tested or resolved the issues with the raft.

Advertisement

The Kansas Attorney General's Office took a prominent role in the proceedings. Attorneys and the public alike raised questions about adherences to both Kansas law and Texas law (where the Schlitterbahn Waterparks company originated), focusing on the perceived negligence that allowed the water park to complete and operate such a ride.

Caleb's father, Scott, persuaded the other Kansas legislators to pass a bill that revoked the right of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark and other parks to perform self-inspections. Under the new law, all Kansas amusement parks must now pass regular state inspections and ensure that all amusement park rides are functioning properly before opening to the public.