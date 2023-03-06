Why Are Bluebird Days Great for Skiers and Bad for Hunters?

By: Thomas Harlander  |  Mar 6, 2023
bluebird day
Skiers love to wake up in the morning after a storm and see a bluebird day because it means a great day on the slopes. jenpeng/Shutterstock

Holed up in a chalet in Tahoe or Vail, you watch a formidable storm roll in as the sun sets. When you wake the next morning, though, and step out on the porch with a steaming cup of coffee, you see that it's a perfect bluebird day. The sun is bright, the skies are clear and the sight of the fresh powder makes you want to strap on your skis right then and hit the slopes. But what exactly does the term "bluebird day" mean, and where did it come from? In the scenario just described, you don't care — you're ready to get skiing. Let's take a look at the meaning of this distinctive turn of phrase.

What Does the Term 'Bluebird Day' Mean to Skiers?

Skiers and snowboarders use the term "bluebird day" to denote a clear day after a storm when the sun is bright, the sky is blue, the air is still and the slopes glisten with clean, fluffy snow — ideal conditions for winter sports. The bright sunlight provides clarity and crisp shadows for ideal visibility; this is far preferable to a day with a layer of cloud cover, which diffuses the sunlight and makes it harder to see hazardous terrain. The fresh powder after a storm makes for ideal skiing and snowboarding, and it provides a softer cushion if you fall. On a bluebird day you're also less likely to wind up drenched and cold, as you might on a day that is actively stormy.

What Does the Term 'Bluebird Day' Mean to Hunters and Anglers?

While bluebird days are ideal for skiing, they actually provide poor weather for hunting and fishing. A duck hunter, for instance, will typically prefer a day with cloud cover to provide soft light and minimal shadows, allowing them to move more discreetly. Wind provides additional cover, blowing foliage to mask the hunter's motion, diffusing telltale scents that could alert prey to the hunter's presence and masking the sound of the hunter repositioning. Bluebird days are also not ideal for fishing since fish such as bass and lake trout are less likely to bite, instead lurking in the shadows or the deeper waters where it's cool. When a bluebird day comes around, hunters and anglers are more likely to enjoy the weather at home while doing a different outdoor activity and wait for a less sunny day.

Origins of the Term 'Bluebird Day'

It's unclear where the term "bluebird day" originated, although it's likely that it stems from the typical association of bluebirds with optimism and hope. Bluebirds are indigenous to the North American continent, which means the term almost almost certainly originated there — although the phrase "bluebird day" is now commonly used in other English-speaking parts of the world as well. The color blue is often linked to feelings of serenity and cheerfulness, and it further suggests the bright blue of the sky itself on a clear day that's perfect for skiing.

