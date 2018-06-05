USPS Introduces First Scratch-and-sniff Stamps

" " The 10 different scratch-and-sniff Frozen Treats stamps feature the artwork of Santa Monica, California, resident Margaret Berg, with design by art director Antonio Alcalá with Leslie Badani, both of Alexandria, Virginia. ©2018 USPS

Popsicles are finally getting their day in the sun.

For the first time in its history, the U.S. Postal Service is introducing a line of scratch-and-sniff stamps with illustrations of the colorful frozen treats. The stamps, which debut on June 20, 2018, will release a sweet-smelling scent when the surface is scratched.

After being introduced to the public at a dedication party in Austin, Texas, the stamps will become available across the U.S. and by mail order. The ceremony will take place at Austin's Thinkery Children's Museum, known for its playful focus on scientific exploration, and will be streamed live on the U.S. Postal Service's Facebook page.

There are 10 different stamp designs, all of which feature the artwork of Santa Monica, California, resident Margaret Berg. Berg's watercolor illustrations of the frozen treats on a stick — including one with a bite taken out of it — are meant to evoke the whimsical, carefree feelings of summer.

Berg was born and raised in South Africa, but in 2000 moved to Los Angeles to pursue training at the Otis College of Art and Design. Her work has been purchased by companies ranging from Hallmark and American Greetings to Robert Kaufman Fabrics and Penguin Books.

While the specific scent of the stamps won't be revealed until the dedication party, scratch-and-sniff enthusiasts are pointing to possible clues in a statement released by the U.S. Postal Service, which reads in part, "In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular."

Frozen Treats stamps are being issued as First-Class Mail Forever stamps, and will always be equal in value and price to current First-Class Mail one-ounce stamps. The stamps are available in books of 20 stamps, for $10 per book. The cross-through line pictured on the word FOREVER only appears on images of the stamps and is put there to prevent counterfeiting. The actual stamps do not have this line.

So, get ready to scratch and sniff your way into summer with some of the coolest stamps ever issued by the United States Postal Service.

Now That's Interesting In the U.S., Canada and New Zealand, they're called popsicles, but in the U.K., India, Ireland and South Africa, ask for an ice lolly or ice pop, and in Australia, an ice block.