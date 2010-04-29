Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. People
  4. Government
  5. Political Issues

How U.S. Health Care Reform Works

by Molly Edmonds

Employer Mandates

In addition to an individual mandate to carry health insurance, employers have a mandate to provide it. However, in recognition that it's difficult for small businesses to obtain and provide affordable health insurance, the plan exempts companies with fewer than 50 employees from the requirement. Small businesses, with fewer than 25 employees and an average wage of less than $50,000, will be eligible for subsidies for insurance just as individuals are, should they elect to provide it [source: Miller]. If a small business decides not to provide insurance, those individuals can enter the exchange.

As for businesses with more than 50 employees, if they don't provide health insurance for their employees, they'll be subject to an annual fine of $2,000 per worker (though the first 30 workers aren't factored into the fine). Companies with more than 200 employees must automatically enroll employees into their insurance programs. If you're receiving coverage from a spouse, you'll have to take the initiative to opt out yourself.

If you have insurance from your employer, and you're still spending more than 9.5 percent of your income on premiums, you'll be eligible to enter the marketplace as well [source: Grier]. You'll receive a voucher from your employer and enter the marketplace; the Department of Health and Human Services would determine if you were eligible for any additional subsidies.

The Abortion Compromise

Passage of the bill in the House wasn't assured until President Obama made a deal with anti-abortion Democrats, most notably Rep. Bart Stupak of Michigan. When some Democrats claimed they wouldn't vote for the bill because the language banning the use of federal funds for abortions was too weak, Obama agreed to issue an executive order clarifying the ban. Under the order, health insurance plans can offer abortion coverage, but no federal funds may be used for this part of the plan, so two premium payments will be necessary. While the move pacified the pro-life congressmen, women's groups feel betrayed by the compromise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement