Its time for the movie.

The bird is looking for it's nest.

"It's" is a short way to communicate "it is" or "it has." So, if you're having trouble figuring out whether or not to include the apostrophe, silently say the sentence with the extra word included. "Its" is one of those weird words that indicates possession, even though there's no apostrophe, so it's easy to see how that gets confusing.

It's about time people learned how to use apostrophes!