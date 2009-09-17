Public Enemy Pictures

Jack "Legs" Diamond (second from left), also known as "Gentleman Jack," was as hard and scratch-resistant as his last name. He was referred to as the "clay pigeon of the underworld" after dodging multiple murder attempts. As far as gangsters go, he was well-liked by the public and considered a dashing celebrity. His rising star made him unpopular with the mob, who felt he was drawing unnecessary attention to their wheeling and dealing. A bootlegger, he would've served prison time on kidnapping charges had he not been murdered.