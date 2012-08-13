Are politics genetic?

Author's Note
As for the question of whether parents pass along their political viewpoints to their children, it seems like political scientists must've been stunned by the events of the late 1960s and 1970s. Scholarly literature before that point assumed that political values and party affiliations were handed down consistently from parents to children -- and prior to 1920 and the 19th Amendment, only to the sons. But certainly the counterculture movements that reached a fever pitch in 1968 offered some startling proof that kids might not fall in line with mom and dad's political allegiances. Since then, scholars still haven't been able to calculate just how much influence parents wield over their kids' political loyalties likely because so many other environmental factors contribute to them. Not only that, just as political scientists were throwing up their hands in surrender at the sheer magnitude of "nurture" variables that contribute to personal politics, nature and behavioral genetics had to come along and stick in another layer of complexity.
With this in mind, I nominate political science as one of the most perplexing fields in academia. Rocket science has to be far more concrete than unraveling why and for whom people vote.
Lots More Information
- Do men and women vote differently?
- How Political Attack Ads Work
- How can you tell if athletes alter their genes?
- How the U.S. President Works
- How the U.S. Vice President Works
- How do I get a job in the White House?
- Who Said It: Bush or Obama?
- Top 10 Pioneering Female Politicians
- 10 Political Scandals
- Top 10 Most Successful Third-party Presidential Candidates
Sources
- Alford, John R. et al. "The Politics of Mate Choice." The Journal of Politics. Vol. 73, No. 02. April 2011. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://genepi.qimr.edu.au/contents/p/staff/Alford_NGM_JrnlPolitics362-379_2011.pdf
- Alford, John R.; Funk, Carolyn L.; and Hibbing, John R. "Are Political Orientations Genetically Transmitted?" American Political Science Review. Vol. 99, No. 02. May 2005. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://digitalcommons.unl.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1006&context=poliscifacpub
- Beckwith, Jon and Morris, Corey A. "Twin Studies of Political Behavior: Untenable Assumptions?" Perspectives on Politics. Vol. 06, No. 04. December 2008. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://scholar.harvard.edu/morris-singer/files/perspectives_on_politics.pdf
- Biuoso, Emily. "Genopolitics." The New York Times Magazine. Dec. 12, 2008. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/14/magazine/14Ideas-Section2-B-t-007.html
- Carey, Benedict. "Some Politics May Be Etched in the Genes." The New York Times. June 21, 2005. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.nytimes.com/2005/06/21/science/21gene.html?pagewanted=all
- Cohen, Elizabeth. "Are your politics rooted in your genes?" CNN. Feb. 11, 2008. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://articles.cnn.com/2008-02-11/health/politics.genes_1_david-amodio-liberals-and-conservatives-genes?_s=PM:HEALTH
- Feldmann, Linda. "Why gun sales spike after mass shootings: It's not what you might think." The Christian Science Monitor. July 25, 2012. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/DC-Decoder/2012/0725/Why-gun-sales-spike-after-mass-shootings-It-s-not-what-you-might-think
- Fowler, James H.; Baker, Laura A.; and Dawes, Christopher T. "Genetic Variation in Political Participation." The American Political Science Review. Vol. 102, No. 02. May 2008. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.apsanet.org/imgtest/APSRMay08Fowler_etal.pdf
- Fowler, James H. and Dawes, Christopher T. "Two Genes Predict Voter Turnout." The Journal of Politics. Vol. 70, No. 03. July 2008. (Aug. 03, 2012) http://jhfowler.ucsd.edu/two_genes_predict_voter_turnout.pdf
- Leeper, Thomas J. "Polarized." Psychology Today. April 24, 2012. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/polarized/201204/all-politics-is-genetic
- Scientific American. "The Genetics of Politics." Oct. 14, 2007. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=the-genetics-of-politics
- Tedin, Kent L. "The Influence of Parents on the Political Attitudes of Adolescents." American Political Science Review. Vol. 68, No. 04. December 1974. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/1959943?uid=3739616&uid=2&uid=4&uid=3739256&sid=21101127499387
- Wenner, Melinda. "Political Preference Is Half Genetic." LiveScience. May 24, 2007. (Aug. 02, 2012) http://www.livescience.com/4454-political-preference-genetic.html