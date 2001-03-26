National Science Teachers Association Convention 2001

The National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) has a national convention each year that is attended by more than 10,000 science teachers. This year the convention was held between March 22 and March 25 in St. Louis. The show consists of lectures, workshops and a huge exhibit hall where hundreds of companies show off products and services for science teachers.
The exhibits are fascinating. If you did not get a chance to attend this year's convention, this article will take you on a virtual tour of the show, stopping at 20 of the more interesting booths. Enjoy!
