Will You Be Nonplussed After Taking Our Misused Words Quiz?

True. It's been in dictionaries for decades.

"Irregardless" is listed in many dictionaries and has been used informally for centuries. Although the word irks many grammarians because it's a double negative, "in this case [the 'ir' prefix] appears to function as an intensifier," Merriam-Webster wrote, which has included the word since 1934. "Remember that a definition is not an endorsement of a word's use," it added.