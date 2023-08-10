The Fascinating History of Maneki Neko: Japan's Beckoning Cats

In the bustling streets of Japan and Asian communities around the world, you may have come across a charming figurine known as the maneki neko. These small statues, often found in store windows and restaurants, are also known as lucky cats or welcome cats. With their raised paw in a beckoning gesture, they have become one of Japan's most recognizable symbols. But have you ever wondered about the origins and significance of these cute feline figures? Join us on a journey to explore the fascinating history of maneki neko and uncover the secrets behind their enduring popularity.
Advertisement