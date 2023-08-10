The Fascinating History of Maneki Neko: Japan's Beckoning Cats

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Aug 10, 2023
maneki neko
Maneki Neko, or beckoning cat, is a popular Japanese figurine believed to bring good luck. Laurie Noble / Getty Images

In the bustling streets of Japan and Asian communities around the world, you may have come across a charming figurine known as the maneki neko. These small statues, often found in store windows and restaurants, are also known as lucky cats or welcome cats. With their raised paw in a beckoning gesture, they have become one of Japan's most recognizable symbols. But have you ever wondered about the origins and significance of these cute feline figures? Join us on a journey to explore the fascinating history of maneki neko and uncover the secrets behind their enduring popularity.

Ancient Connections to Cats

Cats have held a special place in Japanese culture for centuries. These beloved companions and skilled hunters likely arrived in Japan thousands of years ago. By the eighth century, they had already made their way into literature and mythology, becoming intertwined with tales of supernatural creatures and protective spirits. Like in other parts of the world, cats in Japan were valued for their ability to catch rats and mice, making them essential in controlling pests.

The Edo Period and the Rise of Maneki Neko

It was during the Edo period (1603-1868), a time of great cultural and artistic flourishing in Japan, that the maneki neko began to emerge. The exact origins of these beckoning cats are shrouded in mystery, but they are believed to have first appeared in Buddhist temples in Edo, present-day Tokyo. Three temples, Gotokuji, Saihoji, and Jishoin, each claim their own unique story of how the maneki neko came to be.

Legends of Fortune and Protection

Let's delve into one of these captivating legends, which centers around the Gotokuji temple. According to the tale, a lord samurai named Ii Naotaka was passing by the temple when he was caught in a sudden thunderstorm. As he sought shelter under a tree, he noticed a cat at the temple gate beckoning him to come inside. Following the cat's invitation, he entered the temple and was saved from harm. In gratitude, Naotaka became a patron of the temple, providing continuous donations that brought prosperity and good fortune to both him and the temple.

Symbolic Gestures and Ornamental Details

One of the defining features of the maneki neko is its raised paw, which is believed to beckon good luck and fortune. The positioning of the paw carries significance, with the right paw raised to attract wealth and the left paw raised to invite customers to a place of business. Some maneki neko even raise both paws, providing protection and blessings. These whimsical cat figurines often wear decorative collars, bibs, and bells around their necks, symbolizing their connection to real cats who wore similar accessories for identification and protection.

The Meaning of Colors

Maneki neko come in a variety of colors, each associated with its own symbolic meaning. The original calico form, featuring a combination of white, black, and orange, is the most common and represents happiness and purity. Black maneki neko are believed to ward off evil spirits, while gold signifies wealth and prosperity. Red is associated with personal matters such as love and marriage, while green represents education and health. Blue symbolizes intelligence and success, and pink is associated with love and romance. Yellow is often linked to stability, health, and relationships.

Cultural Spread and Modern Adaptations

As Japan embraced modernization, maneki neko evolved as well. In the Meiji era (1868-1912), mass production techniques allowed for the widespread availability of these lucky cat figurines. Over time, the design of maneki neko became more stylized, with larger heads and wide-open eyes reminiscent of the Okkawa Ningyo dolls from Aichi Prefecture. The popularity of maneki neko spread beyond Japan, reaching Hong Kong, Taiwan, and eventually the rest of the world through the influence of Asian culture.

Maneki Neko in Popular Culture

The enduring appeal of maneki neko can be seen in its presence in popular culture. These lucky cats have made appearances in literature, anime, and even video games. In the Pokémon franchise, for example, there is a character named Meowth that resembles a maneki neko, complete with a gold coin on its forehead. This cultural icon continues to captivate people worldwide, making its way into Asian specialty shops and Japanese festivals across the globe.

The Maneki Neko Museum and Cultural Significance

For those seeking a deeper understanding of maneki neko, the Maneki-Neko Museum in Seto City, Aichi Prefecture is a must-visit. This museum showcases the rich history and cultural significance of these beckoning cats. Visitors can explore the evolution of maneki neko, from its humble beginnings in Edo to its modern interpretations, and even try their hand at painting their own lucky cat.

Embracing Good Fortune and Cultural Traditions

In Japan, it is customary to pray for personal material desires, and maneki neko represents a physical manifestation of these wishes. Whether it's attracting wealth, finding love, or ensuring business success, these lucky cats are believed to bring good fortune to their owners. By displaying a maneki neko in homes or businesses, people hope to harness the positive energy and blessings associated with these beckoning cats.

Conclusion

As we conclude our exploration of the fascinating history of maneki neko, we are left with a deeper appreciation for the cultural significance and enduring popularity of these beckoning cats. From their ancient connections to cats as skilled hunters to their modern-day presence as symbols of good fortune, maneki neko continues to capture the imagination and hearts of people around the world. So, the next time you encounter a maneki neko, remember its rich history and the blessings it represents. Embrace the charm and embrace the good fortune it beckons into your life.

