The Fascinating Superstition of Lucky Pennies

While pennies are often associated with luck, other coins have their own superstitions and beliefs attached to them. For example, in Rome, throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain is believed to bring good luck and fortune. In the United States, silver dollars are considered signs of good luck, and people often keep them in their wallets as a talisman. Chinese culture has its own lucky coin traditions, with the "lucky money toad" symbolizing wealth and protection from financial hardships. These examples show how coins across different cultures have become intertwined with beliefs in fortune and good luck.

Advertisement