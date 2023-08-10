The Fascinating Superstition of Lucky Pennies

Throughout history, people have been captivated by superstitions and beliefs that promise good luck and fortune. One such superstition revolves around the humble penny. The saying "Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you'll have good luck" has been passed down through generations, ingraining the belief that pennies hold mystical powers. But where did this superstition come from? In this article, we will delve into the origins and intriguing traditions surrounding lucky pennies.
Advertisement