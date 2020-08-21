HowStuffWorks Wants to Publish Your Essay on Our Homepage

" " Youth activists participate in the Global Climate Strike protests in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate protest in history. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The HowStuffWorks team is opening our homepage to the next generation of U.S. voters in an effort to amplify your voices. We will be joining some of the world's leading news organizations as part of Covering Climate Now's week of U.S. elections coverage Sept. 21 to 28.

What does this mean for you?

If you're a first-time voter and college student in the United States, we're inviting you to submit a 500-word essay on one of the three following topics that are pivotal to the 2020 presidential election and the future of the United States:

Why I Am Voting in the 2020 Election (must be between ages 18 and 22) How Climate Change Has Affected Me Personally How Coronavirus Has Affected Me Personally

The HowStuffWorks team will choose and publish several of the essays based on originality and enthusiasm, as well as content, grammar and style. The writers of the winning essays also will receive a byline, get promotion via HowStuffWorks social media as well as be published on the HowStuffWorks homepage Sept. 21.

Essays should be submitted as a Google document to freelance@howstuffworks.com by noon Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, Sept. 10. Essays received after that date will not be considered. Please include YOUTH TAKEOVER in your email's subject line.

Co-founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation, Covering Climate Now is a global consortium of 400-plus news outlets with a combined audience approaching 2 billion people committed to improving coverage of the climate story.