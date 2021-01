You always do this.

When it conveys a single idea.

It depends on which dictionary or style guide you consult, but generally the whole point of the hyphen is to avoid ambiguity. "She ate a chocolate chip cookie" doesn't need any hyphen because the meaning is clear. Meanwhile, "She had a concealed-weapons permit" needs a hyphen because without it, it could imply that she has a weapons permit hidden away.

When there could be ambiguity about the sentence without it.