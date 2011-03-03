Gaddafi's Craziest Quotes

Muammar Gaddafi has ruled Libya for decades. You won't believe some of the more odd things he's said.
Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has earned his reputation for being wackily quotable. In this LIFE gallery, we look at some of his strangest remarks. First up: "Their ages are 17. They give them pills at night, they put hallucinatory pills in their drinks, their milk, their coffee, their Nescafe." (Claiming that February 2011 protesters are acting on drugs given to them by al-Qaeda operatives.) Here: Gaddafi has a cappuccino in Rome in 2009.
On democracy: "There is no state with a democracy except Libya on the whole planet."
On his theory that swine flu is a conspiracy: "Perhaps tomorrow we will have fish flu!"
On drug culture among protesters: "Those inciting are very few in numbers and we have to capture them. Others have to stay at home. They have guns, they feel trigger-happy and they shoot especially when they are stoned on drugs."
On the Tiananmen massacre: "People in front of tanks were crushed. The unity of China was more important than those people on Tiananmen Square. When Tiananmen Square happened, tanks were sent in to deal with them. It's not a joke. I will do whatever it takes to make sure part of the country isn't taken away."
On Arabs: "Libya has had to put up with too much from the Arabs for whom it has poured forth both blood and money."